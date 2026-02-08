The latest batch of documents concerning Epstein contains an allegation by Mark Epstein, the brother of the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein that former US President Donald Trump had directed his brother’s murder. The claim was also filed with the FBI as an online tip to the National Threat Operations Centre (NTOC) on 22 February 2023.

Was Jeffrey Epstein Murdered?

Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in New York awaiting trial on several sex trafficking charges. Mark Epstein identified his body. In one of the tips that were documented by an FBI Threat Intake Examiner, Mark claimed that his brother was killed in response to him being ready to name names. The report on the threat was later declared false by the FBI. Although Epstein was killed in the early morning of August 10, 2019, official documents do not always indicate the date as August 9, 2019.

What Did Mark Epstein Say About Trump?

Mark Epstein has persisted to declare the claim that his brother did not commit suicide and he asserts that the police has not conducted due investigation into his claims. In June 2023, the Department of Justice and the FBI found that foul play in the death of Epstein did not exist. Mark employed former New York City chief medical examiner Dr Michael Baden who disagreed with the ruling of suicide but said the injuries had been more indicative of homicidal strangulation. Baden quoted Epstein with fracture of hyoid bone and thyroid cartilage as being out of the ordinary in the normal cases of suicide. In January, Mark Epstein repeated his stance and told NewsNation that there were three possible causes of death in prison, suicide, natural causes or murder, and said that his brother had been murdered.

Conspiracy Theories Around Jeffrey Epstein

In the meantime, there has been a surge of conspiracy theories on the internet after the publication of the document. There have been allegations that Epstein was living secretly, claims of sightings of a similar man in Israel and that a Fortnite account with a similar name is active. An unrecorded movement was alleged against Epstein during the night of his death in a viral 4chan post by a person who claimed to be a correctional officer. However, all these theories have not been evidenced. The Department of Justice published autopsy photos to disapprove the allegations and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney attested that the Fortnite account action was a calculated hoax made after the files were published.

