White Bikini-Clad Woman, Naked Baby Picture On Wall: Epstein Files PDF Reveals More Disturbing Images — Here's How To Download

White Bikini-Clad Woman, Naked Baby Picture On Wall: Epstein Files PDF Reveals More Disturbing Images — Here’s How To Download

The photograph was published in a massive document release commissioned by the Epstein Files Transparency Act, a bill targeting to make information on the case accessible.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 8, 2026 09:08:23 IST

White Bikini-Clad Woman, Naked Baby Picture On Wall: Epstein Files PDF Reveals More Disturbing Images — Here’s How To Download

Recently, the photo taken by the US Department of Justice and released by the agency raised eyebrows, which has ignited a new discussion on the Jeffrey Epstein case. The photograph is said to have captured Epstein sitting at a table and having two other men in what seems to be an informal environment.

White Bikini-Clad Woman, Naked Baby Picture On Wall: Epstein Files PDF Reveals More Disturbing Images — Here’s How To Download

Under the table, there is a white bikini clad woman crawling on the floor with her back turned to the camera, whereas some of her body was released only after being censored. The background has disturbing artwork, even a painting of a naked baby which was blurred also. The location and date on which the photo was captured is yet to be verified by the authorities, but it is believed that the photo might be connected to the private island of Epstein, Little Saint James.

Steps To Download: 

Step 1: Go To DOJ Webiste

Step 2: Find The Section Of Epstein Files

Step 3: Download The Files

The photograph was published in a massive document release commissioned by the Epstein Files Transparency Act, a bill targeting to make information on the case accessible. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said that the Department of Justice had examined and published close to six million documents, but half of them had been restricted by law. The other materials are the child sexual abuse contents, identity of the victims and personal information that cannot be disclosed. Blanche underlined that being mentioned in these files does not amount to any criminal mischief and that a significant number of the accusations are not corroborated.

The released records are said to mention a number of high profile names among which include the US President Donald Trump but the authorities have indicated that they should not be construed as a sign of guilt. Convicted sex offender Epstein, who served jail time in 2008 after asking a minor to engage in sex, was again arrested in 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges. The month later, he died in jail, which the authorities attributed to a suicide case. His long-term partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, was found guilty of finding underage victims in 2021 and is serving a 20 year prison term.

First published on: Feb 8, 2026 9:08 AM IST
White Bikini-Clad Woman, Naked Baby Picture On Wall: Epstein Files PDF Reveals More Disturbing Images — Here’s How To Download

