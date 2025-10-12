LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
china Abhijit Banerjee afghanistan tamil nadu ICC Women World Cup 2025 Points Table apple Filmfare Bihar Election 2025 gaza china Abhijit Banerjee afghanistan tamil nadu ICC Women World Cup 2025 Points Table apple Filmfare Bihar Election 2025 gaza china Abhijit Banerjee afghanistan tamil nadu ICC Women World Cup 2025 Points Table apple Filmfare Bihar Election 2025 gaza china Abhijit Banerjee afghanistan tamil nadu ICC Women World Cup 2025 Points Table apple Filmfare Bihar Election 2025 gaza
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
china Abhijit Banerjee afghanistan tamil nadu ICC Women World Cup 2025 Points Table apple Filmfare Bihar Election 2025 gaza china Abhijit Banerjee afghanistan tamil nadu ICC Women World Cup 2025 Points Table apple Filmfare Bihar Election 2025 gaza china Abhijit Banerjee afghanistan tamil nadu ICC Women World Cup 2025 Points Table apple Filmfare Bihar Election 2025 gaza china Abhijit Banerjee afghanistan tamil nadu ICC Women World Cup 2025 Points Table apple Filmfare Bihar Election 2025 gaza
LIVE TV
Home > World > China Vows To Stand Firm Against Trump’s 100% Tariff Threat: ‘We Don’t Want A Tariff War But…’

China Vows To Stand Firm Against Trump’s 100% Tariff Threat: ‘We Don’t Want A Tariff War But…’

The latest dispute centres on rare earth minerals, a group of 17 elements critical for the production of electronics, batteries, and military equipment.

File image of Donald Trump and Xi Jinping
File image of Donald Trump and Xi Jinping

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 12, 2025 11:55:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

China Vows To Stand Firm Against Trump’s 100% Tariff Threat: ‘We Don’t Want A Tariff War But…’

Tensions between China and the United States have flared up again after President Donald Trump threatened to impose a new round of 100% tariffs on Chinese imports. Beijing responded sharply, warning Washington that it prefers dialogue over confrontation but will not hesitate to defend its interests if pushed too far.

“China’s stance is consistent. We do not want a tariff war, but we are not afraid of one,” the Chinese Commerce Ministry said in a statement posted online. It added that if the US “obstinately insists on its practice,” China will “resolutely take corresponding measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.”

The latest dispute centres on rare earth minerals, a group of 17 elements critical for the production of electronics, batteries, and military equipment. China controls nearly 70% of the world’s mining and about 90% of its processing capacity.

Recently, Beijing introduced new export rules requiring foreign companies to obtain special licenses for goods containing even small amounts of Chinese-sourced rare earths. The Trump administration views this move as a strategic threat, accusing China of “holding the world hostage.”

Trump’s tariff warning was seen as a direct response to these restrictions. The US president said the new measures could take effect by November 1 unless China eases its curbs.

The escalating war of words now threatens to derail a potential meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, which was expected to help stabilise relations. Both countries had previously paused their tariff battle after months of economic strain.

In a tit-for-tat move, China announced that it would impose similar port fees on American ships starting next week. Beijing also criticised Washington for expanding export controls on Chinese firms and for introducing new port fees on Chinese vessels, effective Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Trump Announces 100% Tariffs On China In Retaliation For Beijing’s Export Restrictions

First published on: Oct 12, 2025 11:55 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: chinadonald trumphome-hero-pos-2trump tariffsunites statesxi jinping

RELATED News

Who Is Abhijit Banerjee? Indian-Origin Nobel Prize Winner To Leave US For Switzerland Following MIT Snub To Trump’s Deal
Taliban Strikes Back Along Afghanistan-Pakistan Border Days After Kabul Attack: What Exactly Happened
No. 5 Texas A&M pulls away from Florida, moves to 6-0
Did Trump Threaten Afghanistan To Return Bagram Military Base? Taliban – Pakistan War
UPDATE 38-NCAAF Results

LATEST NEWS

Is Cough Syrup Safe For Kids Under 7? FDA Warnings And Doctor Advice Every Parent Must Know
Lionel Messi India Tour: Kolkata Crowd To Witness A Major Surprise, Read To Know More
China Vows To Stand Firm Against Trump’s 100% Tariff Threat: ‘We Don’t Want A Tariff War But…’
Bihar Elections 2025: Is Prashant Kishor Planning A Face-Off With Tejashwi Yadav?
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Semifinal Tickets Open for Booking, Know More Details
Thinking Machines Lab co-founder Tulloch departs for Meta, WSJ reports
Will Vijay’s TVK Join AIADMK Bloc? VCK Chief Thol Thirumavalavan Speaks Out
Rosario Central get late PK goal to edge Velez Sarsfield 2-1 in Argentine Primera Division play
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Points Table: Check Which Team Tops The Table
Beijing blames US for raising trade tensions, defends rare earth curbs
China Vows To Stand Firm Against Trump’s 100% Tariff Threat: ‘We Don’t Want A Tariff War But…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

China Vows To Stand Firm Against Trump’s 100% Tariff Threat: ‘We Don’t Want A Tariff War But…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

China Vows To Stand Firm Against Trump’s 100% Tariff Threat: ‘We Don’t Want A Tariff War But…’
China Vows To Stand Firm Against Trump’s 100% Tariff Threat: ‘We Don’t Want A Tariff War But…’
China Vows To Stand Firm Against Trump’s 100% Tariff Threat: ‘We Don’t Want A Tariff War But…’
China Vows To Stand Firm Against Trump’s 100% Tariff Threat: ‘We Don’t Want A Tariff War But…’

QUICK LINKS