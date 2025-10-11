LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
2025 Nobel Peace Prize China news emmanuel macron Tennessee trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize 2025 Nobel Peace Prize China news emmanuel macron Tennessee trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize 2025 Nobel Peace Prize China news emmanuel macron Tennessee trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize 2025 Nobel Peace Prize China news emmanuel macron Tennessee trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
2025 Nobel Peace Prize China news emmanuel macron Tennessee trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize 2025 Nobel Peace Prize China news emmanuel macron Tennessee trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize 2025 Nobel Peace Prize China news emmanuel macron Tennessee trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize 2025 Nobel Peace Prize China news emmanuel macron Tennessee trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize
LIVE TV
Home > World > Trump Announces 100% Tariffs On China In Retaliation For Beijing’s Export Restrictions

Trump Announces 100% Tariffs On China In Retaliation For Beijing’s Export Restrictions

US President Donald Trump announced a 100% tariff on all Chinese imports starting November 1, 2025, in response to Beijing’s sweeping export controls on rare earths and critical materials, reigniting US-China trade tensions and fears of a renewed trade war.

Trump reignites trade war with China, imposing 100% tariffs on imports and new export controls (Photo: ANI,Canva)
Trump reignites trade war with China, imposing 100% tariffs on imports and new export controls (Photo: ANI,Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 11, 2025 04:21:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Trump Announces 100% Tariffs On China In Retaliation For Beijing’s Export Restrictions

In a gesture that could spark renewed global trade tensions, US President Donald Trump declared that America will put an additional 100% tariff on all imports from China from November 1, 2025, or earlier if Beijing adopts additional restrictive measures. The move comes as a reaction to China’s expansive new export controls over rare earth elements and other strategic materials.

Trump explained that the new restrictions were needed to shield US interests following what he called an “extraordinarily aggressive” and “morally disgraceful” action by China. Beijing recently notified several countries of its intention to limit exports of rare earths and other key materials, which are vital to high-tech industries ranging from smartphones to defense systems.

“China has just taken an incredibly aggressive stance on trade,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “Beginning November 1st, the United States of America will be adding a Tariff of 100% on China, in addition to any Tariff they are presently paying.

Trump's Truth Social post

Trump's Truth Social post

Trump also highlighted his intent to impose export controls on “any and all key software” from U.S. companies to China, further constricting Washington’s control over technology flows between the world’s two biggest economies.

The escalation comes amid reports that China’s Ministry of Commerce sent letters to international partners detailing its export restrictions, including some goods “not even produced by them,” Trump said. The US President indicated the action “impacts all countries without exception” and accused Beijing of attempting to monopolise essential resources and hold the world hostage economically.

US-China trade war escalated to next level?

This recent release represents a steep increase in the US-China trade war, which began first under Trump’s first term. Tariffs climbed as high as 145% on imports of US goods and 125% on imports of Chinese goods, before they were reduced to 30% and 10% respectively. Nevertheless, tensions have continued specifically about rare earth supply chains, cutting-edge semiconductors, and AI technologies.

“While possibly hurtful, it will be a very good thing ultimately for the U.S.A.,” Trump said, speculating that higher tariffs might drive the US toward more self-sufficiency in essential manufacturing.

Experts caution that the move might provoke a fresh wave of retaliatory trade actions by Beijing, sending a shock through already battered global markets and supply chains.

With the deadline of November looming, the world will be holding its breath to know if the US and China will discover diplomatic common ground or if a resurrected trade war will characterize the next era of international economic rivalry.

ALSO READ: Trump Warns Of China’s ‘Hostile’ Moves, Threatens Massive Tariffs Over Rare Earth Export Controls

First published on: Oct 11, 2025 4:21 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: China newsdonald trumphome-hero-pos-6trump tariffsUS-China trade war

RELATED News

TRUMP: VENEZUELA OPPOSITION LEADER MACHADO CALLED ME
Emmanuel Macron Reappoints Sébastien Lecornu As French Prime Minister Just Days After He Quit
Did Donald Trump Call Venezuela’s Maria Corina Machado After Her Nobel Peace Prize Win?
Tennessee Explosives Plant Blast Leaves 19 Missing, Feared Dead
FED SAYS WILL DELAY RELEASE OF OCT. 17 INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION REPORT BECAUSE IT RELIES ON OTHER GOVERNMENT DATA THAT ARE NOT AVAILABLE

LATEST NEWS

Rampur Turf War: After Sitting MP Retaliates, Azam Khan Praises Mayawati, Invokes ‘Old Association’ With Kanshi Ram
‘Natasa Would Have Been Slut-Shamed’: Netizens React As Hardik Pandya Confirms Relationship With Mahieka Sharma
Levi Strauss slips as tariff-related costs overshadow forecast raise
FED SAYS WILL DELAY RELEASE OF OCT. 17 INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION REPORT BECAUSE IT RELIES ON OTHER GOVERNMENT DATA THAT ARE NOT AVAILABLE
Trump Warns Of China’s ‘Hostile’ Moves, Threatens Massive Tariffs Over Rare Earth Export Controls
Wall Street tanks as Trump renews tariff threats against China over rare earth dispute
It’s Official: Hardik Pandya Confirms Relationship With Mahieka Sharma, Shares Unseen Vacation Photos
Major banks explore issuing stablecoin pegged to G7 currencies
‘Misogyny On Indian Soil’: No Woman Journalist Allowed At Taliban Minister Muttaqi’s Delhi Press Conference
‘Trump Does A Lot For Peace…’Putin Takes A Swipe At Nobel Committee For Overlooking Trump’s Peace Efforts
Trump Announces 100% Tariffs On China In Retaliation For Beijing’s Export Restrictions

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Trump Announces 100% Tariffs On China In Retaliation For Beijing’s Export Restrictions

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Trump Announces 100% Tariffs On China In Retaliation For Beijing’s Export Restrictions
Trump Announces 100% Tariffs On China In Retaliation For Beijing’s Export Restrictions
Trump Announces 100% Tariffs On China In Retaliation For Beijing’s Export Restrictions
Trump Announces 100% Tariffs On China In Retaliation For Beijing’s Export Restrictions

QUICK LINKS