Trump Announces 100% Tariffs On China In Retaliation For Beijing’s Export Restrictions

In a gesture that could spark renewed global trade tensions, US President Donald Trump declared that America will put an additional 100% tariff on all imports from China from November 1, 2025, or earlier if Beijing adopts additional restrictive measures. The move comes as a reaction to China’s expansive new export controls over rare earth elements and other strategic materials.

Trump explained that the new restrictions were needed to shield US interests following what he called an “extraordinarily aggressive” and “morally disgraceful” action by China. Beijing recently notified several countries of its intention to limit exports of rare earths and other key materials, which are vital to high-tech industries ranging from smartphones to defense systems.

“China has just taken an incredibly aggressive stance on trade,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “Beginning November 1st, the United States of America will be adding a Tariff of 100% on China, in addition to any Tariff they are presently paying.

Trump's Truth Social post

Trump also highlighted his intent to impose export controls on “any and all key software” from U.S. companies to China, further constricting Washington’s control over technology flows between the world’s two biggest economies.

The escalation comes amid reports that China’s Ministry of Commerce sent letters to international partners detailing its export restrictions, including some goods “not even produced by them,” Trump said. The US President indicated the action “impacts all countries without exception” and accused Beijing of attempting to monopolise essential resources and hold the world hostage economically.

US-China trade war escalated to next level?

This recent release represents a steep increase in the US-China trade war, which began first under Trump’s first term. Tariffs climbed as high as 145% on imports of US goods and 125% on imports of Chinese goods, before they were reduced to 30% and 10% respectively. Nevertheless, tensions have continued specifically about rare earth supply chains, cutting-edge semiconductors, and AI technologies.

“While possibly hurtful, it will be a very good thing ultimately for the U.S.A.,” Trump said, speculating that higher tariffs might drive the US toward more self-sufficiency in essential manufacturing.

Experts caution that the move might provoke a fresh wave of retaliatory trade actions by Beijing, sending a shock through already battered global markets and supply chains.

With the deadline of November looming, the world will be holding its breath to know if the US and China will discover diplomatic common ground or if a resurrected trade war will characterize the next era of international economic rivalry.

ALSO READ: Trump Warns Of China’s ‘Hostile’ Moves, Threatens Massive Tariffs Over Rare Earth Export Controls