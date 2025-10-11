Trump Warns Of China’s ‘Hostile’ Moves, Threatens Massive Tariffs Over Rare Earth Export Controls

US President Donald Trump has raised alarm over China’s recent move to impose export controls on rare earths and other critical materials, describing the actions as “very strange” and “hostile.” In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed China is sending letters to countries around the world to enforce restrictions on every element of production related to rare earths even those not manufactured in China.

“Some very strange things are happening in China! They are becoming very hostile, and sending letters to countries throughout the world, that they want to impose export controls on each and every element of production having to do with rare earths, and virtually anything else they can think of, even if it’s not manufactured in China… Ultimately, though potentially painful, it will be a very good thing, in the end, for the U.S.A.,” Trump wrote.

The US President further warned that Washington is considering a “massive increase of tariffs on Chinese products coming into the United States of America,” along with other countermeasures. Trump described China’s strategy as an attempt to hold the world “captive” and gain an economic monopoly over vital materials.

Nations expressed frustration over Beijing’s trade hostility

Rare earths are crucial for industries ranging from electric vehicles to military technology, and China currently produces over 90% of the world’s processed supply. Trump said the export controls could “clog the markets, and make life difficult for virtually every country in the world,” adding that other nations had already expressed frustration over Beijing’s trade hostility.

Despite rising tensions, Trump said he plans to visit China early next year, with Chinese President Xi Jinping expected to visit the US later. The two countries previously signed a trade deal in 2020, including agreements on agricultural purchases and market access, though China failed to meet its targets.

China’s embassy in Washington responded, emphasising the importance of “mutual benefit and win-win” cooperation and urging the US to implement previously agreed-upon understandings.

The rare earth export controls mark the latest flashpoint in US-China economic relations, reigniting concerns about supply chains and the global technology market.

