China’s Wang Yi Urges Rational Voices For Ukraine Peace Talks

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu in St. Petersburg on Tuesday, emphasizing China’s commitment to promoting “balanced, objective and rational voices” to foster conditions for an early ceasefire and a political resolution to the Ukraine conflict.

Wang reiterated China’s stance of maintaining an objective and impartial attitude towards the situation in Ukraine, aiming to build international consensus and create the necessary conditions for peace.

China and Brazil’s Joint Call for De-escalation

During the meeting, Shoigu expressed support for the joint call by China and Brazil for de-escalation in Ukraine.

He welcomed international recognition of this proposal, underscoring a collaborative approach to address the ongoing crisis. Beijing’s efforts, including its six-point peace plan, have garnered support from 26 countries, with over 100 showing favorable responses.

China’s Strategic Goals and Brics Cooperation

Wang Yi also highlighted the need for closer coordination between emerging powers and Russia. He advocated for deepening mutual trust and cooperation within the Brics nations, aiming to enhance the Brics mechanism as a significant channel for the voices of emerging forces and a platform for solidarity within the Global South.

This aligns with Beijing’s broader strategy to strengthen strategic communication and enrich the strategic connotation of China-Russia relations.

Preparations for the Brics Summit

Wang’s visit is seen as a precursor to President Xi Jinping’s anticipated trip to the Brics summit in Kazan next month. Xi is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the summit, scheduled for October 22-24.

The summit, chaired by Russia this year, brings together China, India, Russia, Brazil, and South Africa in a bid to counterbalance Western influence.

China’s Role in Global Diplomacy

In addition to its involvement in the Brics summit, China will assume the rotating presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) for the coming year.

The SCO, founded by China and Russia in 2001, includes India, Pakistan, Iran, Belarus, and four Central Asian nations. Shoigu’s support for China’s presidency of the SCO underscores the growing strategic alignment between Beijing and Moscow.

