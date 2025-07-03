Contractors Claim Their Colleagues Opened Fire as Palestinians Sought Food in Gaza: Report

Two American contractors working at Gaza aid distribution centers have claimed that their fellow US security staff fired live bullets, pepper spray and stun grenades at Palestinians desperately trying to access food, according to a report published by The Associated Press on Thursday.

“There are innocent people being hurt. Badly. Needlessly,” one of them told the Associated Press, requesting anonymity due to fear of retaliation.

Two of them further told the US-based news agency that many guards are untrained, heavily armed, and acting with near impunity. Videos shared with the AP appeared to confirm the chaos, showing panicked crowds amid the sound of gunfire and stun grenades.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation’s Operations

The alleged incidents are said to be occurring at facilities operated by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF)—an American nonprofit founded in February and supported by Israel. The US reportedly committed $30 million to fund its activities in June.

The GHF is based in Delaware, and its activities are largely off the radar of the media because they are in Israeli military zones.

A Safe Reach Solutions representative, which supplies logistics for GHF, told the publication that security employed live ammunition but only in initial days and never to inflict injury. “There have been no significant injuries at any of their facilities to date,” they indicated, per the AP.

Gaza’s Humanitarian Crisis Worsens

With over two million Gazans reportedly on the verge of famine, tensions at relief points seem to be reaching a boiling point. The Gaza Health Ministry said that more than 57,000 people have died since the conflict broke out, with Palestinians claiming that Israeli soldiers frequently shoot close to queues for food aid.

Video Points to Excess Tactics

In one clip referenced by the news agency, guards carrying weapons can be heard talking about how to handle crowds as shooting breaks out in the distance. The contractor who filmed it told the publication that he witnessed individuals being shot even after they had been given food and were walking away. There were also other videos of stun grenades tossed into closely packed crowds inside metal gates.

A GHF spokesperson told AP that their staff has “continued to demonstrate compassionate engagement” and attributed criticism to “vested interests” attempting to undermine their efforts.

ALSO READ: California Fireworks Explosion Leaves 7 Missing; Investigation Underway