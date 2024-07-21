Controversy Erupts As French MP Declares Israelis 'Not Welcome' At Olympics

A prominent French Jewish organization criticized a leftist MP for stating that Israeli athletes should not participate in the upcoming Paris Olympics due to the conflict in Gaza, describing the remarks as “irresponsible.”

Yonathan Arfi, head of the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions in France, accused France Unbowed lawmaker Thomas Portes of “putting a target on the backs of Israeli athletes,” in comments made on X.

Portes declared at a rally in solidarity with Palestinians that “the Israeli delegation is not welcome in Paris. Israeli sportspeople are not welcome at the Paris Olympic Games,” and urged for “mobilisation” regarding the event.

He later told the Parisien newspaper that “France’s diplomats should pressure the International Olympic Committee to bar the Israeli flag and anthem, as is done for Russia”.

“It’s time to end the double standard,” Portes added.

Opposition to Israel’s actions in Gaza was a focal point of LFI’s campaign leading up to last month’s European elections. According to the territory’s Hamas-led health ministry, nearly 39,000 individuals perished in the conflict, which was triggered by the violent October 7 attacks by Hamas.

READ MORE: Pakistan Faces Severe Energy Crisis with Rising Demand and Insufficient Supply: Nawaz Sharif Urges Govt. Immediate Action

The perceived lack of clarity in LFI’s reaction to the October violence fractured a coalition of left-wing parties, which reluctantly regrouped for this month’s parliamentary elections but has since struggled to find common ground despite achieving first place.

Crif head Arfi said Israeli athletes were “already the most in danger at the Olympic Games”, recalling the 11 “murdered by Palestinian terrorists” in 1972 at the Munich Games.

In addition to criticism from the Jewish group, Portes also faced condemnation from supposed allies within the Socialist party and conservative ranks in parliament.

“Of course Israeli athletes are welcome, like all sportspeople from all over the world. Not for who they are but for what they do,” Socialist MP Jerome Guedj posted.

Several LFI lawmakers expressed their support for Portes.

Israel’s football team is scheduled to compete in its inaugural Olympic match against Mali at Paris’ Parc des Princes stadium on Wednesday, two days ahead of the opening ceremony. Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s office announced on Sunday his plans to participate in Friday’s boat parade on the River Seine and a memorial event honoring the Israelis who lost their lives in the Munich tragedy of 1972.

(With inputs from Online Reports)

READ MORE: 22 Dead, 16 Injured in Fatal Bus-Truck Crash on Bolivian Highway