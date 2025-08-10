LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
Home > World > Countdown to Alaska Summit: Zelenskyy Warns Russia Against Repeating Ukraine Partition

Countdown to Alaska Summit: Zelenskyy Warns Russia Against Repeating Ukraine Partition

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy warned against any partition of Ukraine, insisting peace must come through a just end to the war without territorial concessions to Russia. Ahead of a US-Russia summit, he stressed immediate, lasting peace and collaboration with Western allies for a unified approach.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy called for an unconditional peace
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy called for an unconditional peace

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 10, 2025 04:48:13 IST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that Ukraine will not allow “a second attempt to partition” the country, stressing that peace must come through a “just end to the war” rather than territorial concessions to Russia.

“We will not allow this second attempt to partition Ukraine. Knowing Russia, where there is a second, there will be a third. That is why we stand firm on clear Ukrainian positions. We must end the war with a dignified peace, based on a clear and reliable security architecture,” Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine’s Future is at Stake in Alaska Meeting Between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin

His remarks come days before US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are scheduled to meet in Alaska next Friday.

The Ukrainian leader accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of attempting to “legalize” occupied territories in exchange for halting the fighting.

“Everyone clearly sees Putin’s tactics. He fears sanctions and is doing everything to bail on them. He wants to exchange a pause in the war, in the killings, for the legalization of the occupation of our land – he wants to get territorial spoils for the second time,” said Zelenskyy in a video message.

Zelenskyy, in a clear manner, said that he will not allow the partition of Ukraine, pointing out that Russia might try to launch a third attempt to occupy its territory. He urged to end the war with “dignified peace and security architecture” for the future safety of Ukraine and Russia.

The Ukrainian president underscored that any settlement must prioritize immediate peace, not a delayed ceasefire that would give Russia breathing space.

“What is needed now is not a pause in the killings, but a real, lasting peace. Not a ceasefire sometime in the future, in months, but immediately,” Zelenskyy said.

“The path to peace for Ukraine must be determined together with Ukraine – this is fundamental. It is important that joint approaches and a shared vision work toward genuine peace. A consolidated position. Ceasefire. End of occupation. End of war.”

Zelenskyy Has Repeatedly Said Peace with Russia Will Not be at a cost of Ukraine’s Land

Earlier, Zelenskyy warned in clear words that “Ukrainians will not gift their land to the occupier.”

The Alaska summit, announced by Trump on Friday, will mark the first face-to-face between sitting US and Russian leaders since the Biden-Putin talks in Geneva in June 2021.

In announcing the meeting, Trump hinted that the talks could involve territorial adjustments, saying there would be “some swapping of territories to the betterment of both” Ukraine and Russia, without offering specifics.

Zelenskyy also revealed that his government had been in close contact with key Western allies in the run-up to the Alaska meeting. He cited recent talks between Ukraine’s presidential chief of staff, Andriy Yermak and representatives from the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Finland and Poland, describing the discussions as “constructive” and focused on a “consolidated position” for peace. 

(Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Volodymyr Zelenskyy Draws Red Line: Peace Deal Impossible If Russia Demands Ukraine’s Land

Tags: russiaukrainevolodymyr zelenskyy

RELATED News

US-Pak Resource Deal Risks Deepening Conflict in Balochistan
Why South Korea’s Military Has Shrunk by 20% in Six Years?
Who Is Tammy Bruce, Nominated for UN Role by Donald Trump?
“Convert or Suffer”: Pakistan Minority Children Face Forced Conversions, Child Labour
Why London Luxury Flats Have Banned Food Delivery Riders?

LATEST NEWS

Breaking: India, Pakistan Navy To Exercise Separately In Arabian Sea Just Before Independence Day
Eknath Shinde Dismisses Rift Rumours, Says Delhi Visits Aim at Maharashtra’s Development
After Spirit, Deepika Padukone Quits The Intern Remake With Amitabh Bachchan After Years Of Delay
The Crow 2024 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Supernatural Reboot, Here’s The Guide
PM Modi Hails ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign For Phenomenal Participation | Know Why It Was Launched
Rajnath Singh Cites Ramayana, Warns ‘Provokers Will Not Be Spared’ In Defence Of Operation Sindoor
Chad Michael Murray Recalls Family Calling In Priest For His Last Rites After Being On Deathbed: I Was A Skeleton
Chanakyapuri: One Dead And Another Critically Injured After Speeding Thar Hits Them
Want To Become Unrecognizable In Just One Month? Start With These Healthy Habits
Why London Luxury Flats Have Banned Food Delivery Riders?
Countdown to Alaska Summit: Zelenskyy Warns Russia Against Repeating Ukraine Partition

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Countdown to Alaska Summit: Zelenskyy Warns Russia Against Repeating Ukraine Partition

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Countdown to Alaska Summit: Zelenskyy Warns Russia Against Repeating Ukraine Partition
Countdown to Alaska Summit: Zelenskyy Warns Russia Against Repeating Ukraine Partition
Countdown to Alaska Summit: Zelenskyy Warns Russia Against Repeating Ukraine Partition
Countdown to Alaska Summit: Zelenskyy Warns Russia Against Repeating Ukraine Partition

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?