Volodymyr Zelenskyy Draws Red Line: Peace Deal Impossible If Russia Demands Ukraine’s Land

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has refused to yield any territory to Russia and insisted that Ukraine must be directly involved in any negotiations to end the war, just days before planned talks between the leaders of Russia and the United States.

In a video address shared on social media on Saturday, Zelenskyy said his country was ready for “real decisions” that could deliver a “dignified peace,” but stressed that Ukraine’s constitution forbids surrendering land. “Ukrainians will not gift their land to the occupier,” he declared, warning that “decisions without Ukraine” would be ineffective. “They will not achieve anything. These are stillborn decisions… We need genuine peace — peace that people will respect.”

Zelenskyy Reacted to Reports that Russia Could Ask for Some Areas of Ukraine to Agree for Peace

His comments came hours after US President Donald Trump said a potential peace deal could involve “some swapping of territories” as he announced a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday to discuss the war.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, tens of thousands have been killed and millions displaced. Three rounds of direct talks between Moscow and Kyiv this year have failed, and it remains uncertain whether the upcoming summit will bring progress.

On Thursday, Putin said he was open to meeting Zelenskyy but only “when the conditions are right,” without specifying those conditions. The Kremlin has previously demanded that Ukraine relinquish territories currently under Russian control, that Western nations stop supplying arms to Kyiv, and that Ukraine abandon its bid to join NATO.

Zelenskyy Urges European Leaders to Restrict Russian Ambitions

Separately on Saturday, Zelenskyy spoke with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, urging Ukraine’s allies to take “clear steps” toward achieving lasting peace. He accused Russia of trying “to reduce everything to discussing the impossible” — an approach, he warned, aimed at stalling genuine negotiations.

The Ukrainian leader also held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron. “I am grateful for the support,” Zelenskyy said, noting they exchanged views on the diplomatic situation. “It is truly important that the Russians do not succeed in deceiving anyone again.”

Also Read: Trump–Putin Summit: US-UK to Decide Future Geography of Ukraine? Details You Need to Know