LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
Home > World > Volodymyr Zelenskyy Draws Red Line: Peace Deal Impossible If Russia Demands Ukraine’s Land

Volodymyr Zelenskyy Draws Red Line: Peace Deal Impossible If Russia Demands Ukraine’s Land

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected ceding land to Russia and insisted Ukraine must join any peace talks, opposing US suggestions of territory swaps. Speaking before planned US-Russia talks, he urged allies to act, warning Moscow seeks to stall and mislead, reaffirming Kyiv’s resolve to defend sovereignty.

Ukrainian President Zelensky indirectly referred Russia an 'occupier'
Ukrainian President Zelensky indirectly referred Russia an 'occupier'

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 10, 2025 01:59:09 IST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has refused to yield any territory to Russia and insisted that Ukraine must be directly involved in any negotiations to end the war, just days before planned talks between the leaders of Russia and the United States.

In a video address shared on social media on Saturday, Zelenskyy said his country was ready for “real decisions” that could deliver a “dignified peace,” but stressed that Ukraine’s constitution forbids surrendering land. “Ukrainians will not gift their land to the occupier,” he declared, warning that “decisions without Ukraine” would be ineffective. “They will not achieve anything. These are stillborn decisions… We need genuine peace — peace that people will respect.”

Zelenskyy Reacted to Reports that Russia Could Ask for Some Areas of Ukraine to Agree for Peace

His comments came hours after US President Donald Trump said a potential peace deal could involve “some swapping of territories” as he announced a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday to discuss the war.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, tens of thousands have been killed and millions displaced. Three rounds of direct talks between Moscow and Kyiv this year have failed, and it remains uncertain whether the upcoming summit will bring progress.

On Thursday, Putin said he was open to meeting Zelenskyy but only “when the conditions are right,” without specifying those conditions. The Kremlin has previously demanded that Ukraine relinquish territories currently under Russian control, that Western nations stop supplying arms to Kyiv, and that Ukraine abandon its bid to join NATO.

Zelenskyy Urges European Leaders to Restrict Russian Ambitions

Separately on Saturday, Zelenskyy spoke with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, urging Ukraine’s allies to take “clear steps” toward achieving lasting peace. He accused Russia of trying “to reduce everything to discussing the impossible” — an approach, he warned, aimed at stalling genuine negotiations.

The Ukrainian leader also held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron. “I am grateful for the support,” Zelenskyy said, noting they exchanged views on the diplomatic situation. “It is truly important that the Russians do not succeed in deceiving anyone again.”

Also Read: Trump–Putin Summit: US-UK to Decide Future Geography of Ukraine? Details You Need to Know

Tags: russiaukrainevolodymyr zelenskyy

RELATED News

US-Pak Resource Deal Risks Deepening Conflict in Balochistan
Why South Korea’s Military Has Shrunk by 20% in Six Years?
Who Is Tammy Bruce, Nominated for UN Role by Donald Trump?
“Convert or Suffer”: Pakistan Minority Children Face Forced Conversions, Child Labour
Why London Luxury Flats Have Banned Food Delivery Riders?

LATEST NEWS

Breaking: India, Pakistan Navy To Exercise Separately In Arabian Sea Just Before Independence Day
Eknath Shinde Dismisses Rift Rumours, Says Delhi Visits Aim at Maharashtra’s Development
After Spirit, Deepika Padukone Quits The Intern Remake With Amitabh Bachchan After Years Of Delay
The Crow 2024 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Supernatural Reboot, Here’s The Guide
PM Modi Hails ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign For Phenomenal Participation | Know Why It Was Launched
Rajnath Singh Cites Ramayana, Warns ‘Provokers Will Not Be Spared’ In Defence Of Operation Sindoor
Chad Michael Murray Recalls Family Calling In Priest For His Last Rites After Being On Deathbed: I Was A Skeleton
Chanakyapuri: One Dead And Another Critically Injured After Speeding Thar Hits Them
Want To Become Unrecognizable In Just One Month? Start With These Healthy Habits
Why London Luxury Flats Have Banned Food Delivery Riders?
Volodymyr Zelenskyy Draws Red Line: Peace Deal Impossible If Russia Demands Ukraine’s Land

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Volodymyr Zelenskyy Draws Red Line: Peace Deal Impossible If Russia Demands Ukraine’s Land

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Volodymyr Zelenskyy Draws Red Line: Peace Deal Impossible If Russia Demands Ukraine’s Land
Volodymyr Zelenskyy Draws Red Line: Peace Deal Impossible If Russia Demands Ukraine’s Land
Volodymyr Zelenskyy Draws Red Line: Peace Deal Impossible If Russia Demands Ukraine’s Land
Volodymyr Zelenskyy Draws Red Line: Peace Deal Impossible If Russia Demands Ukraine’s Land

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?