LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ali khamenei death ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War ali khamenei died khamenei abrar-ahmed Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ali khamenei death ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War ali khamenei died khamenei abrar-ahmed Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ali khamenei death ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War ali khamenei died khamenei abrar-ahmed Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ali khamenei death ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War ali khamenei died khamenei abrar-ahmed Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ali khamenei death ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War ali khamenei died khamenei abrar-ahmed Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ali khamenei death ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War ali khamenei died khamenei abrar-ahmed Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ali khamenei death ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War ali khamenei died khamenei abrar-ahmed Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ali khamenei death ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War ali khamenei died khamenei abrar-ahmed Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘Cynical Murder’: Putin Condemns Killing of Ali Khamenei, Sends Condolences After Iran State Media Declares Late Supreme Leader ‘Martyr’

‘Cynical Murder’: Putin Condemns Killing of Ali Khamenei, Sends Condolences After Iran State Media Declares Late Supreme Leader ‘Martyr’

Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, calling it a “cynical” violation of international law.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (IMAGE: X)
Russian President Vladimir Putin and late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (IMAGE: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 1, 2026 16:19:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Cynical Murder’: Putin Condemns Killing of Ali Khamenei, Sends Condolences After Iran State Media Declares Late Supreme Leader ‘Martyr’

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family was “cynical” murder that violated all the norms of human morality and international law.

“Please accept my deep condolences in connection with the murder of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyed Ali Khamenei, and members of his family, committed in cynical violation of all norms of human morality and international law,” Putin said in a note to Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is dead. State media confirmed it after the United States and Israel hit Iran with a massive attack, the biggest in decades. Both Washington and Tel Aviv said Khamenei died during a wave of joint strikes on Tehran.

You Might Be Interested In

On Sunday morning, Iran’s main broadcaster, IRIB, put it bluntly: “The Supreme Leader of Iran Has Reached Martyrdom.”

Reports say Khamenei, 86, died in his office early Saturday. State TV made a point of saying he died right where he always worked, insisting this proved he never hid from his duties or the people, always “confronting what officials call global arrogance.”

Right away, Iran named Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi as the new commander-in-chief of the IRGC, taking over from Mohammad Pakpour, who also died in the US-Israel strikes.

Tensions are boiling over across West Asia. Iranian officials aren’t mincing words—they’re promising large-scale retaliation. The IRGC says they’re about to launch the “most massive and powerful offensive operation in the history of the Islamic Republic,” aiming straight at Israel and US military bases in the region.

(With Inputs From Reuters) 

ALSO READ: Where Was Ayatollah Ali Khamenei When He Was Killed In A Joint Operation By US And Israel? IDF Issues Big Statement On Iran’s Late Supreme Leader

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 4:18 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ayatollah ali khameneihome-hero-pos-6Iran US Warlatest world newsvladimir putin

RELATED News

‘Help Has Arrived’: Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Message To Iranian Citizens, Warns Of More Strikes As He Calls To Overthrow ‘Terror Regime’

Who Is Ayatollah Arafi? Senior Shia Cleric, ‘Trusted Loyalist’ Of Islamic Republic Picked As Iran’s Interim Supreme Leader After Ali Khamenei’s Death In US-Israel Strike

Iran Fires Two Missiles Towards British Bases In Cyprus After US-Israel Strikes, UK Defence Secretary Calls Strikes ‘Indiscriminate’, Warns Of Wider Regional Impact – Watch

UAE President Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Slams Iran’s Missile Strikes, Says Tehran To ‘Return To Its Senses; War Is Not With Your Neighbours’

Where Was Ayatollah Ali Khamenei When He Was Killed In A Joint Operation By US And Israel? IDF Issues Big Statement On Iran’s Late Supreme Leader

LATEST NEWS

Tamil Star Ajith Kumar Stuck in Dubai Amid Us- Israel Attack On Iran, Manager Gives BIG Update

Salman Ali Agha Set to Be Sacked as Pakistan Captain After T20 World Cup 2026 Debacle – REPORTS

Hollywood Stars Mark Ruffalo, Jack White And Other Democrats Condemn Donald Trump Over ‘Invading and Bombing’ Hours After US’ Strike On Iran Killing Ali Khamenei

‘Cynical Murder’: Putin Condemns Killing of Ali Khamenei, Sends Condolences After Iran State Media Declares Late Supreme Leader ‘Martyr’

India Post GDS 2026 Result: Check Category-Wise Cut-Off and Merit List Here

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Seek Temple Blessings In Hyderabad, Distribute Sweets And Food, Watch The Heartwarming Moment

Shivam Dube Out? Kuldeep Yadav Or Washington Sundar – Who Will India Pick For Must-Win IND vs WI Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

What Went Wrong Between Vijay And Sangeetha? From Fairytale Romance To Divorce Amid Shocking Cheating Rumours, A Look Back At Their 25 Years Of Relationship

Mumbai City vs NorthEast United Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

‘Trisha Is Next Jayalalithaa’ Netizens Find Similarities As Chief Minister Debate Goes Viral On Social Media Days After Vijay’s Wife Sangeeta Files For Divorce

‘Cynical Murder’: Putin Condemns Killing of Ali Khamenei, Sends Condolences After Iran State Media Declares Late Supreme Leader ‘Martyr’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Cynical Murder’: Putin Condemns Killing of Ali Khamenei, Sends Condolences After Iran State Media Declares Late Supreme Leader ‘Martyr’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Cynical Murder’: Putin Condemns Killing of Ali Khamenei, Sends Condolences After Iran State Media Declares Late Supreme Leader ‘Martyr’
‘Cynical Murder’: Putin Condemns Killing of Ali Khamenei, Sends Condolences After Iran State Media Declares Late Supreme Leader ‘Martyr’
‘Cynical Murder’: Putin Condemns Killing of Ali Khamenei, Sends Condolences After Iran State Media Declares Late Supreme Leader ‘Martyr’
‘Cynical Murder’: Putin Condemns Killing of Ali Khamenei, Sends Condolences After Iran State Media Declares Late Supreme Leader ‘Martyr’

QUICK LINKS