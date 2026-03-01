‘Cynical Murder’: Putin Condemns Killing of Ali Khamenei, Sends Condolences After Iran State Media Declares Late Supreme Leader ‘Martyr’

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family was “cynical” murder that violated all the norms of human morality and international law.

“Please accept my deep condolences in connection with the murder of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyed Ali Khamenei, and members of his family, committed in cynical violation of all norms of human morality and international law,” Putin said in a note to Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is dead. State media confirmed it after the United States and Israel hit Iran with a massive attack, the biggest in decades. Both Washington and Tel Aviv said Khamenei died during a wave of joint strikes on Tehran.

On Sunday morning, Iran’s main broadcaster, IRIB, put it bluntly: “The Supreme Leader of Iran Has Reached Martyrdom.”

Reports say Khamenei, 86, died in his office early Saturday. State TV made a point of saying he died right where he always worked, insisting this proved he never hid from his duties or the people, always “confronting what officials call global arrogance.”

Right away, Iran named Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi as the new commander-in-chief of the IRGC, taking over from Mohammad Pakpour, who also died in the US-Israel strikes.

Tensions are boiling over across West Asia. Iranian officials aren’t mincing words—they’re promising large-scale retaliation. The IRGC says they’re about to launch the “most massive and powerful offensive operation in the history of the Islamic Republic,” aiming straight at Israel and US military bases in the region.

(With Inputs From Reuters)

