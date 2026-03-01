LIVE TV
Where Was Ayatollah Ali Khamenei When He Was Killed In A Joint Operation By US And Israel? IDF Issues Big Statement On Iran’s Late Supreme Leader

The Israeli military claims it killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a targeted airstrike on his leadership compound in Tehran.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a joint strike by the United States and Israel (IMAGE: X)

Published: March 1, 2026 15:29:27 IST

The Israeli military just announced it killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, in an airstrike right in the middle of Tehran yesterday.

Where Was Ayatollah Ali Khamenei When He Was Killed?

According to their statement, Israeli jets carried out a targeted, large-scale attack based on solid IDF intelligence. Khamenei was inside his main leadership compound, surrounded by other top officials.

The military in an official statement, said: 

“Ali Khamenei was targeted in a precise, large-scale operation carried out by the Israeli Air Force, guided by accurate IDF intelligence, while he was in his central leadership compound in the heart of Tehran, where he was together with additional senior officials.” 

The IDF didn’t hold back in its description of Khamenei. They said he’d ruled since 1989, led violent crackdowns against Iranian citizens, and masterminded the campaign to destroy Israel. 

They called him the “head of the Iranian octopus,” the one pulling strings all over the Middle East, especially through Hezbollah. The IDF blamed him for countless terror attacks against Israel and said he had blood on his hands from innocent people worldwide.

With Khamenei gone, the IDF says they’ve ended a decades-long chapter by taking down the leader of what they call the Iranian terror axis. They added that his death is part of a series of strikes against top members of that network during the war.

How did Trump react to Khamenei’s death? 

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump weighed in after the news broke. He told CBS News there are “some good candidates” to lead Iran now. When pressed on who’s running things, Trump claimed he knows but wouldn’t say. He hinted he has a preference but didn’t name names.

Trump also argued that the attacks have put the US in a much stronger position if talks happen. “Much easier now than it was a day ago, obviously,” he said, suggesting the strikes have dealt a serious blow to Iran’s leadership.

He called it “a great day for this country, a great day for the world.”

Here’s where things stand:

Iran’s supreme leader is dead. Tehran has confirmed Khamenei’s death after a massive US-Israeli strike campaign that, according to Trump, aims for regime change and isn’t over yet.

The attacks hit targets all across Iran, including an elementary school near a military base where over 100 girls were killed.

The fighting hasn’t stopped. Israel says it’s launched fresh strikes in Tehran, while Iran is hitting back at US bases, Israel, and other targets in the region. The conflict has hammered airports, shaken crowded cities, and messed up oil shipments.

On the ground, people are split. Some Iranians celebrate, others mourn. Even in the US, crowds have hit the streets, some cheering, others protesting the attacks on Iran. The divide couldn’t be clearer.

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 3:29 PM IST
