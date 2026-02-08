LIVE TV
Home > World > Dalai Lama Responds To Epstein Files Controversy, Says He 'Never Met' Jeffrey After Name Surfaces 169 Times

Dalai Lama Responds To Epstein Files Controversy, Says He ‘Never Met’ Jeffrey After Name Surfaces 169 Times

The Dalai Lama office emphasized that such types of claims are dangerous to spread reputations without evidence and called on people to base their information only on the confirmed information.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 8, 2026 11:21:28 IST

Dalai Lama Responds To Epstein Files Controversy, Says He ‘Never Met’ Jeffrey After Name Surfaces 169 Times

The office of the Dalai Lama strongly refuted that there is any relationship between the Tibetan spiritual leader and the recently released Jeffrey Epstein files. The office responded in an official statement on the account of Dalai Lama on X saying that any efforts to connect His Holiness to Epstein are entirely wrong and misleading.

Dalai Lama Responds To Epstein Files Controversy

The statement said that we are absolutely sure His Holiness has never met Jeffrey Epstein or given anyone permission to do so on behalf of His Holiness. The explanation came as 100,000 speculations went rampant online and media headlines reported that the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) published millions of documents involving the Epstein network.



Recently, the DOJ published over three million documents, with over 2,000 videos and about 180,000 photographs related to the case of its late financier. Although, it was reported that the name of the Dalai Lama was mentioned several times in the enormous amount of data, which sparked confusion and controversy on social media. Nevertheless, authorities have restated that it does not mean that the presence in the files presupposes any kind of misconduct. The documents which are said to have been used are known to harbor unauthenticated allusions, emails, and documents that include many high profile people but they do not define direct participation in criminal activity.

The statement further highlighted that there was never an encounter, communication or relationship between his holiness and Epstein. The episode shows the ability of massive document leaks to drive speculation, which points out the need to interpret them carefully and report responsibly.

Also Read: White Bikini-Clad Woman, Naked Baby Picture On Wall: Epstein Files PDF Reveals More Disturbing Images — Here’s How To Download

First published on: Feb 8, 2026 11:21 AM IST
QUICK LINKS