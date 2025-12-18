‘Dan Did A Great Job’: Donald Trump Appears To Confirm Dan Bongino’s Exit From FBI

Dan Bongino: FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino is preparing to leave the bureau after a brief and turbulent tenure, with President Donald Trump confirming that the former conservative commentator is stepping away from government service and likely returning to media. On Wednesday afternoon, Trump acknowledged reports that Bongino was clearing out his office at FBI headquarters in Washington. Asked about the reason for his departure, the president said Bongino had “done a great job” and suggested he wanted to go back to his podcast.

🚨BREAKING: President Trump confirms Dan Bongino will be stepping down and returning to his LIVE SHOW: “Dan did a great job. I think he wants to go back to his show.”pic.twitter.com/B0WCANra0x — Jack (@jackunheard) December 17, 2025

Bongino Confirms Exit, Cites Service Tenure

Bongino later confirmed the move in a post on X, announcing that he would be leaving his FBI role in January. He thanked Trump, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and FBI Director Kash Patel for the opportunity to serve.

According to a person close to Bongino, his exit had been planned well in advance. The source said Bongino always intended to serve for about a year, particularly to focus on issues he had long highlighted publicly, including the Jeffrey Epstein case and the unsolved D.C. pipe bomb investigation.

The Department of Justice is now days away from releasing Epstein-related files, while the FBI recently arrested a suspect in the pipe bomb case, an investigation Bongino was closely involved in, according to sources.

Return To Media And A Short, Rocky Tenure

Another source familiar with the matter said Bongino’s media company, Silverloch Studios, has informed associates that he is expected to return to the business in the new year.

Despite citing personal achievements, Bongino’s time at the FBI was marked by controversy. His appointment, unusual for a role traditionally filled by a long-serving career agent, sparked unease within the bureau. Tensions intensified during public scrutiny over transparency surrounding the Epstein case, with frustration spilling into public view.

Bongino also faced criticism for several public missteps, including a widely panned interview in which he spoke emotionally about the personal toll of the job. Later, after the FBI announced the arrest of the alleged pipe bomber, Bongino declined to address his earlier public speculation suggesting the incident was an “inside job,” a claim later dismissed by the suspect’s defense attorney.

Unusually Brief Leadership Role

At roughly one year in office, Bongino’s tenure ranks among the shortest for an FBI deputy director in recent history. The position typically requires deep institutional trust and experience, overseeing sensitive national investigations and thousands of agents.

Bongino’s departure closes a chapter that blended politics, media influence, and federal law enforcement, an experiment that drew intense attention both inside and outside the bureau.

