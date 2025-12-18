LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
100th Academy Awards Bloomberg 2025 list latest hollywood news BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner donald trump 100th Academy Awards Bloomberg 2025 list latest hollywood news BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner donald trump 100th Academy Awards Bloomberg 2025 list latest hollywood news BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner donald trump 100th Academy Awards Bloomberg 2025 list latest hollywood news BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
100th Academy Awards Bloomberg 2025 list latest hollywood news BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner donald trump 100th Academy Awards Bloomberg 2025 list latest hollywood news BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner donald trump 100th Academy Awards Bloomberg 2025 list latest hollywood news BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner donald trump 100th Academy Awards Bloomberg 2025 list latest hollywood news BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘Dan Did A Great Job’: Donald Trump Appears To Confirm Dan Bongino’s Exit From FBI

‘Dan Did A Great Job’: Donald Trump Appears To Confirm Dan Bongino’s Exit From FBI

Dan Bongino: FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino is preparing to leave the bureau after a brief and turbulent tenure, with President Donald Trump confirming that the former conservative commentator is stepping away from government service and likely returning to media.

'Dan Did A Great Job': Donald Trump Appears To Confirm Dan Bongino's Exit From FBI (Pic Credits: Yahoo)
'Dan Did A Great Job': Donald Trump Appears To Confirm Dan Bongino's Exit From FBI (Pic Credits: Yahoo)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 18, 2025 04:14:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Dan Did A Great Job’: Donald Trump Appears To Confirm Dan Bongino’s Exit From FBI

Dan Bongino: FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino is preparing to leave the bureau after a brief and turbulent tenure, with President Donald Trump confirming that the former conservative commentator is stepping away from government service and likely returning to media. On Wednesday afternoon, Trump acknowledged reports that Bongino was clearing out his office at FBI headquarters in Washington. Asked about the reason for his departure, the president said Bongino had “done a great job” and suggested he wanted to go back to his podcast.

Bongino Confirms Exit, Cites Service Tenure

Bongino later confirmed the move in a post on X, announcing that he would be leaving his FBI role in January. He thanked Trump, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and FBI Director Kash Patel for the opportunity to serve.

According to a person close to Bongino, his exit had been planned well in advance. The source said Bongino always intended to serve for about a year, particularly to focus on issues he had long highlighted publicly, including the Jeffrey Epstein case and the unsolved D.C. pipe bomb investigation.

The Department of Justice is now days away from releasing Epstein-related files, while the FBI recently arrested a suspect in the pipe bomb case, an investigation Bongino was closely involved in, according to sources.

Return To Media And A Short, Rocky Tenure

Another source familiar with the matter said Bongino’s media company, Silverloch Studios, has informed associates that he is expected to return to the business in the new year.

Despite citing personal achievements, Bongino’s time at the FBI was marked by controversy. His appointment, unusual for a role traditionally filled by a long-serving career agent, sparked unease within the bureau. Tensions intensified during public scrutiny over transparency surrounding the Epstein case, with frustration spilling into public view.

Bongino also faced criticism for several public missteps, including a widely panned interview in which he spoke emotionally about the personal toll of the job. Later, after the FBI announced the arrest of the alleged pipe bomber, Bongino declined to address his earlier public speculation suggesting the incident was an “inside job,” a claim later dismissed by the suspect’s defense attorney.

Unusually Brief Leadership Role

At roughly one year in office, Bongino’s tenure ranks among the shortest for an FBI deputy director in recent history. The position typically requires deep institutional trust and experience, overseeing sensitive national investigations and thousands of agents.

Bongino’s departure closes a chapter that blended politics, media influence, and federal law enforcement, an experiment that drew intense attention both inside and outside the bureau.

READ MORE: What Is Universal High Income? Elon Musk Says ‘No Need To Save Money’ As This Concept Is Coming In The Future

First published on: Dec 18, 2025 4:14 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Dan BonginoDan Bongino exits from FBIdonald trumpFBI BureauFBI Deputy Director

RELATED News

US Senate Confirms Billionaire ​Private Astronaut, Elon Musk Ally Jared Isaacman As Donald Trump’s New NASA Chief

‘WAR With Venezuela?’: American Conservative Commentator Tucker Carlson Makes Huge Claim About Donald Trump’s Announcement Tonight

Nigeria Mining Site Attack: 12 Miners Killed And 3 Abducted In Restive Plateau State

YouTube To Become Exclusive Oscars Broadcaster In 2029; Retains Global Rights To Stream Through 2033

World’s Richest Families: Ambanis Are The Only Indian Family To Make Cut On Bloomberg’s 2025 Ranking

LATEST NEWS

‘Dan Did A Great Job’: Donald Trump Appears To Confirm Dan Bongino’s Exit From FBI

Google Unveils ‘Gemini 3 Flash’ With Improved Intelligence And Efficiency

World’s Richest Families: Ambanis Are The Only Indian Family To Make Cut On Bloomberg’s 2025 Ranking

THIS Brown University Student Is Being Linked To Shooting Who Killed Multiple People, Online Profile Of First-Year Palestinian Refugee Gets ‘Scrubbed’ Amid Manhunt

India vs South Africa 4th T20I Match Abandoned Due To Fog

India vs South Africa 4th T20I: How Bad Is Lucknow’s AQI? Check Here For More Details

Pornhub Data Breach: This Hacking Group Is Demanding Ransom From Premium Users Of Sex Site

Pornhub Suffers Massive Data Breach: Should The Adult Site’s Members Be Worried?

Pornhub Data Breach: Is It Safe To Watch Porn On This Adult Site Now?

A month after announcing 14,000 layoffs, Amazon goes for biggest job cuts in Luxembourg, calls it a ‘routine process’

‘Dan Did A Great Job’: Donald Trump Appears To Confirm Dan Bongino’s Exit From FBI

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Dan Did A Great Job’: Donald Trump Appears To Confirm Dan Bongino’s Exit From FBI

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Dan Did A Great Job’: Donald Trump Appears To Confirm Dan Bongino’s Exit From FBI
‘Dan Did A Great Job’: Donald Trump Appears To Confirm Dan Bongino’s Exit From FBI
‘Dan Did A Great Job’: Donald Trump Appears To Confirm Dan Bongino’s Exit From FBI
‘Dan Did A Great Job’: Donald Trump Appears To Confirm Dan Bongino’s Exit From FBI

QUICK LINKS