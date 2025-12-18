What Is Universal High Income? Elon Musk Says ‘No Need To Save Money’ As This Concept Is Coming In The Future

Universal High Income: A future where people no longer need to work to afford a comfortable life may arrive sooner than expected, according to Elon Musk. The tech billionaire recently suggested that rapid advances in artificial intelligence and robotics could fundamentally reshape how societies earn and distribute income over the next two decades.

Speaking on a podcast, Musk said technological progress could make human labour largely unnecessary, paving the way for what he calls Universal High Income (UHI).

Musk Predicts A Post-Work Society

Musk stated that within less than 20 years, AI systems and robots could handle most productive tasks more efficiently than humans. As a result, work would become optional rather than essential, with technology generating enough wealth to support everyone.

Unlike traditional welfare models, Musk said UHI would not be limited to meeting basic needs. Instead, people would have access to abundant resources, allowing for a higher standard of living without relying on employment.

How Universal High Income Differs From UBI

Universal High Income builds on the idea of Universal Basic Income (UBI) but goes significantly further. While UBI focuses on ensuring a minimum income to cover essentials such as food, housing, and healthcare, UHI envisions a world of economic abundance, where individuals can afford comfort and even luxury.

Under this model, income would be distributed broadly as a result of massive productivity gains from AI-driven industries, rather than through traditional wages.

