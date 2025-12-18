US Senate Confirms Billionaire ​Private Astronaut, Elon Musk Ally Jared Isaacman As Donald Trump’s New NASA Chief

Jared Isaacman: The US Senate on Wednesday confirmed billionaire private astronaut Jared Isaacman as the next administrator of NASA, formally placing the space entrepreneur at the helm of the agency. The confirmation vote passed 67–30, clearing the way for Isaacman to become NASA’s 15th administrator.

Isaacman, a known supporter of crewed missions to Mars and a former associate of SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, steps into the role at a time of intensifying global competition in space exploration.

Senate Backs Push To Outpace China In Space

Isaacman’s confirmation comes two weeks after his second appearance before lawmakers, where he stressed the need for NASA to accelerate its lunar programme and maintain US leadership in space. He told senators the agency must move faster to counter China’s ambitions to reach the Moon within this decade.

Trump had earlier withdrawn Isaacman’s nomination before reinstating him this year, ultimately securing enough bipartisan support to win Senate approval.

Leadership Transition At NASA

Outgoing acting NASA administrator Sean Duffy, who also serves as US transportation secretary, welcomed the confirmation in a message posted on X. Duffy wished Isaacman success as he begins his tenure and leads NASA’s efforts to return humans to the Moon by 2028, while strengthening America’s position in the global space race.

Isaacman’s appointment signals a renewed focus on ambitious exploration goals, including lunar missions and longer-term plans for Mars, as NASA navigates a critical phase in its future direction.

(Via Agency Inputs)

READ MORE: ‘WAR With Venezuela?’: American Conservative Commentator Tucker Carlson Makes Huge Claim About Donald Trump’s Announcement Tonight