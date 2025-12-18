‘WAR With Venezuela?’: American Conservative Commentator Tucker Carlson Makes Huge Claim About Donald Trump’s Announcement Tonight

War With Venezuela: The United States is awaiting a nationally televised address by President Donald Trump, amid rising speculation that Washington could announce a major escalation in its standoff with Venezuela. The White House has not disclosed the topic of the speech, fueling uncertainty across political and security circles.

The address comes as US military activity intensifies in the Caribbean region, officially linked to counter-narcotics operations.

Tucker Carlson Claims Lawmakers Briefed on Possible War

Adding to the speculation, conservative commentator Tucker Carlson claimed that members of Congress had been briefed on the possibility of an impending conflict. Speaking on the podcast on Wednesday, Carlson suggested the president could use the address to announce major developments.

“What I know so far is that members of Congress were briefed yesterday that a war is coming, and it may be announced in the address to the nation tonight at 9 o’clock by the president,” Carlson said.

However, he cautioned that the information was not definitive, noting that his knowledge was limited and based on what a lawmaker had told him earlier in the day.

Increased US Military Presence Near Venezuela

The address follows a visible increase in US military deployments near Venezuela’s coastline, including warships, aircraft carriers, submarines, and additional troops. US officials have described the buildup as part of expanded counter-drug operations in the region.

On Tuesday, President Trump also ordered a blockade of sanctioned tankers entering and leaving Venezuela, further tightening pressure on the Maduro government.

No Official Confirmation From White House

Critics argue that the anti-narcotics mission may be serving as a form of pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, describing the strategy as modern-day gunboat diplomacy.

So far, the White House has not confirmed any plans for military action, nor has it commented on claims made by Carlson. There has been no official announcement indicating that the United States has decided to go to war with Venezuela.

The contents of President Trump’s address remain unknown, with clarity expected only once the speech is delivered.

