LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
100th Academy Awards Bloomberg 2025 list latest hollywood news BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner donald trump 100th Academy Awards Bloomberg 2025 list latest hollywood news BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner donald trump 100th Academy Awards Bloomberg 2025 list latest hollywood news BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner donald trump 100th Academy Awards Bloomberg 2025 list latest hollywood news BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
100th Academy Awards Bloomberg 2025 list latest hollywood news BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner donald trump 100th Academy Awards Bloomberg 2025 list latest hollywood news BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner donald trump 100th Academy Awards Bloomberg 2025 list latest hollywood news BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner donald trump 100th Academy Awards Bloomberg 2025 list latest hollywood news BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘WAR With Venezuela?’: American Conservative Commentator Tucker Carlson Makes Huge Claim About Donald Trump’s Announcement Tonight

‘WAR With Venezuela?’: American Conservative Commentator Tucker Carlson Makes Huge Claim About Donald Trump’s Announcement Tonight

War With Venezuela: The United States (US) is awaiting a nationally televised address by President Donald Trump, amid rising speculation that Washington could announce a major escalation in its standoff with Venezuela. The White House has not disclosed the topic of the speech, fueling uncertainty across political and security circles.

'WAR With Venezuela?': American Conservative Commentator Tucker Carlson Makes Huge Claim About Donald Trump's Announcement Tonight (Pic Credits: X, Canva Modified)
'WAR With Venezuela?': American Conservative Commentator Tucker Carlson Makes Huge Claim About Donald Trump's Announcement Tonight (Pic Credits: X, Canva Modified)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 18, 2025 02:27:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘WAR With Venezuela?’: American Conservative Commentator Tucker Carlson Makes Huge Claim About Donald Trump’s Announcement Tonight

War With Venezuela: The United States is awaiting a nationally televised address by President Donald Trump, amid rising speculation that Washington could announce a major escalation in its standoff with Venezuela. The White House has not disclosed the topic of the speech, fueling uncertainty across political and security circles.

The address comes as US military activity intensifies in the Caribbean region, officially linked to counter-narcotics operations.

Tucker Carlson Claims Lawmakers Briefed on Possible War

Adding to the speculation, conservative commentator Tucker Carlson claimed that members of Congress had been briefed on the possibility of an impending conflict. Speaking on the podcast on Wednesday, Carlson suggested the president could use the address to announce major developments.

“What I know so far is that members of Congress were briefed yesterday that a war is coming, and it may be announced in the address to the nation tonight at 9 o’clock by the president,” Carlson said.

However, he cautioned that the information was not definitive, noting that his knowledge was limited and based on what a lawmaker had told him earlier in the day.

Increased US Military Presence Near Venezuela

The address follows a visible increase in US military deployments near Venezuela’s coastline, including warships, aircraft carriers, submarines, and additional troops. US officials have described the buildup as part of expanded counter-drug operations in the region.

On Tuesday, President Trump also ordered a blockade of sanctioned tankers entering and leaving Venezuela, further tightening pressure on the Maduro government.

No Official Confirmation From White House

Critics argue that the anti-narcotics mission may be serving as a form of pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, describing the strategy as modern-day gunboat diplomacy.

So far, the White House has not confirmed any plans for military action, nor has it commented on claims made by Carlson. There has been no official announcement indicating that the United States has decided to go to war with Venezuela.

The contents of President Trump’s address remain unknown, with clarity expected only once the speech is delivered.

READ MORE: Nigeria Mining Site Attack: 12 Miners Killed And 3 Abducted In Restive Plateau State

First published on: Dec 18, 2025 2:27 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-3

RELATED News

Nigeria Mining Site Attack: 12 Miners Killed And 3 Abducted In Restive Plateau State

YouTube To Become Exclusive Oscars Broadcaster In 2029; Retains Global Rights To Stream Through 2033

World’s Richest Families: Ambanis Are The Only Indian Family To Make Cut On Bloomberg’s 2025 Ranking

THIS Brown University Student Is Being Linked To Shooting Who Killed Multiple People, Online Profile Of First-Year Palestinian Refugee Gets ‘Scrubbed’ Amid Manhunt

Pornhub Data Breach: This Hacking Group Is Demanding Ransom From Premium Users Of Sex Site

LATEST NEWS

Google Unveils ‘Gemini 3 Flash’ With Improved Intelligence And Efficiency

India vs South Africa 4th T20I Match Abandoned Due To Fog

India vs South Africa 4th T20I: How Bad Is Lucknow’s AQI? Check Here For More Details

Pornhub Data Breach: This Hacking Group Is Demanding Ransom From Premium Users Of Sex Site

Pornhub Suffers Massive Data Breach: Should The Adult Site’s Members Be Worried?

Pornhub Data Breach: Is It Safe To Watch Porn On This Adult Site Now?

A month after announcing 14,000 layoffs, Amazon goes for biggest job cuts in Luxembourg, calls it a ‘routine process’

PM Modi Hails Ethiopia Visit As ‘Truly Memorable’, Highlights Growing Bilateral Ties

Is India vs South Africa 4th T20I Match Canceled? Who Wins If The Match Is Called Off

Why Blinkit Has Been Slapped With A Fine Of Rs.5 Lakh In Noida? Reason Behind Penalty Explained

‘WAR With Venezuela?’: American Conservative Commentator Tucker Carlson Makes Huge Claim About Donald Trump’s Announcement Tonight

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘WAR With Venezuela?’: American Conservative Commentator Tucker Carlson Makes Huge Claim About Donald Trump’s Announcement Tonight

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘WAR With Venezuela?’: American Conservative Commentator Tucker Carlson Makes Huge Claim About Donald Trump’s Announcement Tonight
‘WAR With Venezuela?’: American Conservative Commentator Tucker Carlson Makes Huge Claim About Donald Trump’s Announcement Tonight
‘WAR With Venezuela?’: American Conservative Commentator Tucker Carlson Makes Huge Claim About Donald Trump’s Announcement Tonight
‘WAR With Venezuela?’: American Conservative Commentator Tucker Carlson Makes Huge Claim About Donald Trump’s Announcement Tonight

QUICK LINKS