Nigeria Mining Site Attack: 12 Miners Killed And 3 Abducted In Restive Plateau State

Nigeria Mining Site Attack: At least 12 people were killed and three others abducted after armed attackers stormed a mining site in Atoso village, located in Nigeria’s troubled Plateau State, local officials said on Wednesday. Several others were injured in the attack, highlighting the region’s continuing security challenges.

The attack took place late on Tuesday and targeted workers at the mining location, according to community leaders.

Attack Leaves Several Injured, Abductions Reported

Dalyop Solomon Mwantiri, leader of the Berom Youth Moulders-Association (BYM), said five people sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital for treatment. He added that residents identified the assailants as armed Fulani militias, though official confirmation is still pending.

Police spokesperson Alfred Alabo confirmed that security agencies have launched an investigation into the incident, but did not provide further details.

Plateau Remains Flashpoint for Deadly Violence

Plateau State lies in Nigeria’s volatile Middle Belt, a region plagued by recurring violence linked to ethnic, religious, and land-use tensions, particularly between farmers and herders. Despite repeated assurances from authorities, attacks have continued to claim lives and displace communities.

Mwantiri said the latest killings followed another violent incident earlier this week, in which four children were killed in a nearby village. He accused authorities of failing to act on early warnings of escalating threats.

Calls For Stronger Security Measures

The BYM has renewed calls for the deployment of additional security forces, stricter enforcement of the ban on open grazing, and urgent action to rescue those abducted during the attack.

Community leaders warn that without sustained intervention, violence in Plateau State is likely to continue, deepening insecurity across the Middle Belt region.

(Via Agency Inputs)

