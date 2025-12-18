LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
100th Academy Awards Bloomberg 2025 list latest viral news latest hollywood news BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner donald trump 100th Academy Awards Bloomberg 2025 list latest viral news latest hollywood news BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner donald trump 100th Academy Awards Bloomberg 2025 list latest viral news latest hollywood news BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner donald trump 100th Academy Awards Bloomberg 2025 list latest viral news latest hollywood news BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
100th Academy Awards Bloomberg 2025 list latest viral news latest hollywood news BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner donald trump 100th Academy Awards Bloomberg 2025 list latest viral news latest hollywood news BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner donald trump 100th Academy Awards Bloomberg 2025 list latest viral news latest hollywood news BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner donald trump 100th Academy Awards Bloomberg 2025 list latest viral news latest hollywood news BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > Nigeria Mining Site Attack: 12 Miners Killed And 3 Abducted In Restive Plateau State

Nigeria Mining Site Attack: 12 Miners Killed And 3 Abducted In Restive Plateau State

Nigeria Mining Site Attack: At least 12 people were killed and three others abducted after armed attackers stormed a mining site in Atoso village, located in Nigeria’s troubled Plateau State, local officials said on Wednesday. Several others were injured in the assault, highlighting the region’s continuing security challenges.

Nigeria Mining Site Attack: 12 Miners Killed And 3 Abducted In Restive Plateau State (Image Credits: X, Canva Modified)
Nigeria Mining Site Attack: 12 Miners Killed And 3 Abducted In Restive Plateau State (Image Credits: X, Canva Modified)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 18, 2025 01:42:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Nigeria Mining Site Attack: 12 Miners Killed And 3 Abducted In Restive Plateau State

Nigeria Mining Site Attack: At least 12 people were killed and three others abducted after armed attackers stormed a mining site in Atoso village, located in Nigeria’s troubled Plateau State, local officials said on Wednesday. Several others were injured in the attack, highlighting the region’s continuing security challenges.

The attack took place late on Tuesday and targeted workers at the mining location, according to community leaders.

Attack Leaves Several Injured, Abductions Reported

Dalyop Solomon Mwantiri, leader of the Berom Youth Moulders-Association (BYM), said five people sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital for treatment. He added that residents identified the assailants as armed Fulani militias, though official confirmation is still pending.

Police spokesperson Alfred Alabo confirmed that security agencies have launched an investigation into the incident, but did not provide further details.

Plateau Remains Flashpoint for Deadly Violence

Plateau State lies in Nigeria’s volatile Middle Belt, a region plagued by recurring violence linked to ethnic, religious, and land-use tensions, particularly between farmers and herders. Despite repeated assurances from authorities, attacks have continued to claim lives and displace communities.

Mwantiri said the latest killings followed another violent incident earlier this week, in which four children were killed in a nearby village. He accused authorities of failing to act on early warnings of escalating threats.

Calls For Stronger Security Measures

The BYM has renewed calls for the deployment of additional security forces, stricter enforcement of the ban on open grazing, and urgent action to rescue those abducted during the attack.

Community leaders warn that without sustained intervention, violence in Plateau State is likely to continue, deepening insecurity across the Middle Belt region.

(Via Agency Inputs)

READ MORE: Nigeria Mining Site Attack: 12 Miners Killed And 3 Abducted In Restive Plateau State

First published on: Dec 18, 2025 1:41 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 12 Miners Killed And 3 AbductedAtoso villageMining Site AttackNigeria Atoso villageNigeria attack newsNigeria Mining AttackNigeria Mining Site Attack

RELATED News

World’s Richest Families: Ambanis Are The Only Indian Family To Make Cut On Bloomberg’s 2025 Ranking

THIS Brown University Student Is Being Linked To Shooting Who Killed Multiple People, Online Profile Of First-Year Palestinian Refugee Gets ‘Scrubbed’ Amid Manhunt

Pornhub Data Breach: This Hacking Group Is Demanding Ransom From Premium Users Of Sex Site

Pornhub Suffers Massive Data Breach: Should The Adult Site’s Members Be Worried?

Pornhub Data Breach: Is It Safe To Watch Porn On This Adult Site Now?

LATEST NEWS

Google Unveils ‘Gemini 3 Flash’ With Improved Intelligence And Efficiency

India vs South Africa 4th T20I Match Abandoned Due To Fog

India vs South Africa 4th T20I: How Bad Is Lucknow’s AQI? Check Here For More Details

Pornhub Data Breach: Is It Safe To Watch Porn On This Adult Site Now?

A month after announcing 14,000 layoffs, Amazon goes for biggest job cuts in Luxembourg, calls it a ‘routine process’

PM Modi Hails Ethiopia Visit As ‘Truly Memorable’, Highlights Growing Bilateral Ties

Is India vs South Africa 4th T20I Match Canceled? Who Wins If The Match Is Called Off

Why Blinkit Has Been Slapped With A Fine Of Rs.5 Lakh In Noida? Reason Behind Penalty Explained

Warner Bros Discovery Rejects Paramount’s $108 Billion Bid As Netflix Moves Forward For Takeover: What We Know

‘Payal Gaming MMS Viral New’ Famed Payal Dhare Breaks Silence On 19-Minute Viral Clip, Says ‘There Is…’

Nigeria Mining Site Attack: 12 Miners Killed And 3 Abducted In Restive Plateau State

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nigeria Mining Site Attack: 12 Miners Killed And 3 Abducted In Restive Plateau State

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nigeria Mining Site Attack: 12 Miners Killed And 3 Abducted In Restive Plateau State
Nigeria Mining Site Attack: 12 Miners Killed And 3 Abducted In Restive Plateau State
Nigeria Mining Site Attack: 12 Miners Killed And 3 Abducted In Restive Plateau State
Nigeria Mining Site Attack: 12 Miners Killed And 3 Abducted In Restive Plateau State

QUICK LINKS