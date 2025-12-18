YouTube To Become Exclusive Oscars Broadcaster In 2029; Retains Global Rights To Stream Through 2033

Oscars 2029: In a major shift for one of television’s biggest live events, the Academy Awards will move exclusively to YouTube starting in 2029, ending decades of broadcast television history. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that while ABC will continue airing the ceremony through 2028, YouTube will take over global streaming rights from 2029 through 2033.

The transition comes after ABC’s final milestone broadcast in 2028, which will mark the 100th Academy Awards.

YouTube To Become The Global Home Of The Oscars

Under the new agreement, YouTube will stream the Oscars free worldwide, including for YouTube TV subscribers. The platform will also host year-round Oscars-related programming, such as red-carpet coverage, the Governors Awards, and the nominations announcement.

Film’s biggest night is headed to @YouTube, starting 2029. pic.twitter.com/5ckm1JyBC7 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) December 17, 2025

The ceremony will be available with multiple language audio options and closed captioning, significantly expanding access for international audiences. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Lynette Howell Taylor said the partnership reflects the organization’s global ambitions. They noted that moving to YouTube would help the Academy reach the widest possible audience while supporting filmmakers and Academy members worldwide.

First Major Awards Show To Fully Leave Broadcast TV

While several major award shows have experimented with streaming partnerships, the Oscars’ move marks the first complete exit from traditional broadcast television among the major ceremonies, which include the Grammys, Emmys, and Tonys.

The deal places one of the most-watched non-sports television events under Google’s umbrella. YouTube currently reaches around 2 billion users globally, giving the Oscars a significantly larger potential audience than linear television.

YouTube CEO Neal Mohan described the Oscars as a cultural institution and said the partnership aims to bring the celebration of film and storytelling to a new generation of viewers while preserving the show’s legacy.

ABC Bids Farewell After Decades-Long Association

ABC, owned by The Walt Disney Company, has been the primary broadcast home of the Oscars since 1961, with only brief interruptions. In a statement, the network said it looks forward to its final three telecasts, including the centennial ceremony, and wished the Academy continued success.

Despite industry-wide concerns about declining viewership, the 2025 Oscars drew 19.7 million viewers on ABC, a slight increase from the previous year, underscoring the event’s continued relevance as it prepares for a digital-first future.

