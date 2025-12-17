World’s Richest Families: Ambanis Are The Only Indian Family To Make Cut On Bloomberg’s 2025 Ranking

LIVE TV
World’s Richest Families: The Ambani family, led by the Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, is the only Indian family to feature on Bloomberg’s 2025 list of the world’s 25 richest families. With an estimated net worth of $105.6 billion, the Ambanis have secured a place among the most powerful business dynasties globally.

December 17, 2025 22:29:18 IST

World’s Richest Families: The Ambani family, led by Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, is the only Indian family to feature on Bloomberg’s 2025 list of the world’s 25 richest families. With an estimated net worth of $105.6 billion, the Ambanis have secured a place among the most powerful business dynasties globally.

Bloomberg’s ranking highlights how both legacy families and modern conglomerates continue to dominate global wealth, driven by scale, diversification, and long-term control over key industries.

Ambani Legacy And Reliance’s Expanding Empire

The Ambani fortune is anchored in Reliance Industries, India’s largest private-sector company with interests spanning energy, petrochemicals, retail, and telecom. In recent years, the group has aggressively expanded into digital services, renewable energy, and sustainability-focused ventures, reinforcing its global footprint.

The family’s rise traces back to Dhirubhai Ambani, who founded Reliance in the late 1950s with limited capital but a strong entrepreneurial vision. Decades later, that vision has translated into a business empire that plays a significant role in both India’s economy and global markets.

Who Tops The Global Wealth Ranking?

At the very top of Bloomberg’s 2025 list is the Walton family of the United States, owners of retail giant Walmart. Their combined wealth stands at $513.4 billion, crossing the half-a-trillion-dollar mark for the first time. Walmart’s vast scale, over 10,750 stores worldwide, and annual revenue of $681 billion, continues to fuel the family’s extraordinary fortune.

Other Powerful Families On The 2025 List

Several royal families and business clans also feature prominently-

Al Nahyan Family (Net worth: $335.9 billion): Abu Dhabi’s ruling family controls much of the UAE’s oil wealth and has expanded aggressively into AI, technology, and crypto-related investments.

Al Saud Family (Net worth: $213.6 billion): Saudi Arabia’s royal family derives most of its wealth from Saudi Aramco, with assets concentrated among senior royals, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Al Thani Family (Net worth: $199.5 billion): Qatar’s ruling family has seen its fortune surge since oil discoveries in the 1940s, with growing global investments.

Hermès Family (Net worth: $184.5 billion): The French luxury dynasty has preserved wealth across six generations, retaining tight control over the iconic fashion house.

Koch Family (Net worth: $150.5 billion): Owners of Koch Industries, a major US private conglomerate spanning energy, chemicals, and manufacturing.

Mars Family (Net worth: $143.4 billion): The family behind brands like M&M’s and Snickers, strengthened by strategic acquisitions in recent years.

Wertheimer Family (Net worth: $85.6 billion): Owners of Chanel, benefiting from the continued global boom in luxury goods.

Thomson Family (Net worth: $82.1 billion): Canada-based media dynasty controlling Thomson Reuters, with roots dating back to the 1930s.

First published on: Dec 17, 2025 10:29 PM IST
QUICK LINKS