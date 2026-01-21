Davos 2026: These Top Indian Business Leaders Will Speak At The World Economic Forum (WEF), Here Is The Full List Of The CEOs Who Will Get To Meet Donald Trump

Davos: As world leaders and top executives gather in the Swiss Alps for the World Economic Forum (WEF), a key question has captured attention in India. Trump, returning to the WEF for the first time in six years, has invited a select group of global business leaders to an exclusive reception following his special address in Davos on Wednesday, 21 January. The guest list includes at least seven prominent Indian corporate figures, highlighting India’s rising significance in global business and geopolitics.

Who are the top Indian CEOs invited to Davos 2026?

The World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting started in the Swiss resort city of Davos on Monday, 19 January, with global figures from politics, business, academia, and civil society attending the five-day event. Here are the seven Indian corporate leaders invited to attend the reception hosted by Donald Trump following his World Economic Forum address:

These leaders represent a wide range of sectors, including manufacturing, IT services, telecom, finance, and pharmaceuticals, underlining India’s diversified economic footprint.

Davos 2026: What Makes These Indian Leaders Stand Out on the Global Stage

The invitees at Davos revolve around different verticals. The invited CEOs lead companies with significant global exposure, particularly in the United States. Firms like Tata Group, Infosys, Wipro, Mahindra, and Bharti have deep business ties with the US, spanning technology services, manufacturing, telecom, and financial markets.

By attending Trump’s reception, Indian business leaders gain direct access to global decision-makers at a time of uncertainty over trade policies, tariffs, and supply-chain shifts.

Why Is India’s Presence at Davos Crucial?

India’s presence at Davos 2026 reflects its rapid role as a key growth engine in the global economy. With Indian CEOs increasingly visible in high-level global discussions, their engagement with US leadership could influence future cooperation in technology, investment, manufacturing, and innovation.

With Trump’s Davos visit in the global spotlight, the participation of Indian corporate leaders highlights India’s key role in debates influencing the world economy despite ongoing geopolitical and economic challenges.

What is the Davos Agenda 2026?

The World Economic Forum’s official Davos 2026 agenda is built around the theme “A Spirit of Dialogue,” highlighting rising concerns over global instability, widening inequality, and the climate crisis. Discussions are expected to center on addressing these interconnected challenges.

Each year, the WEF agenda typically focuses on pressing global issues such as economic growth, inequality, climate change, and conflict. As one of the world’s largest gatherings of political leaders, business executives, and institutions, Davos serves as a key platform for shaping global economic priorities.

