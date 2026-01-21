LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
breaking-news Board of Peace BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor donald trump davos breaking-news Board of Peace BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor donald trump davos breaking-news Board of Peace BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor donald trump davos breaking-news Board of Peace BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor donald trump davos
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
breaking-news Board of Peace BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor donald trump davos breaking-news Board of Peace BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor donald trump davos breaking-news Board of Peace BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor donald trump davos breaking-news Board of Peace BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor donald trump davos
LIVE TV
Home > World > Davos 2026: These Top Indian Business Leaders Will Speak At The World Economic Forum (WEF), Here Is The Full List Of The CEOs Who Will Get To Meet Donald Trump

Davos 2026: These Top Indian Business Leaders Will Speak At The World Economic Forum (WEF), Here Is The Full List Of The CEOs Who Will Get To Meet Donald Trump

India’s presence at Davos 2026 reflects its rapid role as a key growth engine in the global economy. Companies like Tata, Mahindra group, Infosys,

India’s presence at Davos 2026 reflects its rapid role as a key growth engine in the global economy. (Photo: Reuters)
India’s presence at Davos 2026 reflects its rapid role as a key growth engine in the global economy. (Photo: Reuters)

Published By: Chandrani Das
Last updated: January 21, 2026 16:52:48 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Davos 2026: These Top Indian Business Leaders Will Speak At The World Economic Forum (WEF), Here Is The Full List Of The CEOs Who Will Get To Meet Donald Trump

Davos: As world leaders and top executives gather in the Swiss Alps for the World Economic Forum (WEF), a key question has captured attention in India. Trump, returning to the WEF for the first time in six years, has invited a select group of global business leaders to an exclusive reception following his special address in Davos on Wednesday, 21 January. The guest list includes at least seven prominent Indian corporate figures, highlighting India’s rising significance in global business and geopolitics.

You Might Be Interested In

Who are the top Indian CEOs invited to Davos 2026?

The World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting started in the Swiss resort city of Davos on Monday, 19 January, with global figures from politics, business, academia, and civil society attending the five-day event.  Here are the seven Indian corporate leaders invited to attend the reception hosted by Donald Trump following his World Economic Forum address:

These leaders represent a wide range of sectors, including manufacturing, IT services, telecom, finance, and pharmaceuticals, underlining India’s diversified economic footprint.

Davos 2026: What Makes These Indian Leaders Stand Out on the Global Stage

The invitees at Davos revolve around different verticals. The invited CEOs lead companies with significant global exposure, particularly in the United States. Firms like Tata Group, Infosys, Wipro, Mahindra, and Bharti have deep business ties with the US, spanning technology services, manufacturing, telecom, and financial markets.

By attending Trump’s reception, Indian business leaders gain direct access to global decision-makers at a time of uncertainty over trade policies, tariffs, and supply-chain shifts.

 Why Is India’s Presence at Davos Crucial?

India’s presence at Davos 2026 reflects its rapid role as a key growth engine in the global economy. With Indian CEOs increasingly visible in high-level global discussions, their engagement with US leadership could influence future cooperation in technology, investment, manufacturing, and innovation.

With Trump’s Davos visit in the global spotlight, the participation of Indian corporate leaders highlights India’s key role in debates influencing the world economy despite ongoing geopolitical and economic challenges. 

What is the Davos Agenda 2026?

The World Economic Forum’s official Davos 2026 agenda is built around the theme “A Spirit of Dialogue,” highlighting rising concerns over global instability, widening inequality, and the climate crisis. Discussions are expected to center on addressing these interconnected challenges.

Each year, the WEF agenda typically focuses on pressing global issues such as economic growth, inequality, climate change, and conflict. As one of the world’s largest gatherings of political leaders, business executives, and institutions, Davos serves as a key platform for shaping global economic priorities.

Also Read: Trump Set To Address Davos 2026: When And Where To Watch President’s Speech At World Forum Live

First published on: Jan 21, 2026 4:29 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Davos 2026Indian business leadersWEFWorld Economic Forum

RELATED News

Watch: Katy Perry And Justin Trudeau Wink At Each Other From A Distance At WEF Summit, Internet Finds It Cute And Lovely; Why Are They At Davos?

Elon Musk Vs Sam Altman Continues As Tesla Boss Asks People To Not Use ChatGPT, This Is How OpenAI Boss Reacted

Why Did French President Emmanuel Macron Wear Tinted Blue Sunglasses Indoors At Davos? Internet Jokes, ‘He Was Hiding Bruises From His Wife,’ But Here’s The Truth

After Sharp Objections, Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu Accepts Trump’s ‘Board Of Peace’ Invitation For Post-War Gaza Governance: What’s Next?

Gates Foundation Shutdown: Bill Gates To Cut 500 Jobs As He Moves To Give Away $200 Billion Fortune

LATEST NEWS

O’Romeo Trailer: Shahid Kapoor’s Cowboy Look Leaves Internet Excited, But Fans Want To See More Of Laila Majnu Duo Triptii Dimri And Avinash Tiwary

Davos 2026: These Top Indian Business Leaders Will Speak At The World Economic Forum (WEF), Here Is The Full List Of The CEOs Who Will Get To Meet Donald Trump

Deepinder Goyal Steps Down As Eternal Group CEO As Blinkit’s Albinder Dhindsa Takes Charge: Reasons Behind The Big Move Explained

Vicky Kaushal To Be Part of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2? Fans Reject Shared Universe Says ‘WE DON’T WANT THIS’

Forget Prompts: ve.ai Reads the Signal of Your Intent to Write the Future

Virat Kohli Loses Top Spot To Daryl Mitchell In ICC ODI Rankings

Who Is Ajaz Khan? Bigg Boss Fame And Actor Back In Spotlight As Alleged MMS Video Goes Viral

Deepfake Danger: Sudha Murty Warns Against AI Videos Misusing Her Image For Investment Scams

Is OnePlus Being Dismantled In India?’: CEO Robin Liu Says THIS As Massive Speculation Grows

T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh Likely To Play All Their Matches In India

Davos 2026: These Top Indian Business Leaders Will Speak At The World Economic Forum (WEF), Here Is The Full List Of The CEOs Who Will Get To Meet Donald Trump

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Davos 2026: These Top Indian Business Leaders Will Speak At The World Economic Forum (WEF), Here Is The Full List Of The CEOs Who Will Get To Meet Donald Trump

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Davos 2026: These Top Indian Business Leaders Will Speak At The World Economic Forum (WEF), Here Is The Full List Of The CEOs Who Will Get To Meet Donald Trump
Davos 2026: These Top Indian Business Leaders Will Speak At The World Economic Forum (WEF), Here Is The Full List Of The CEOs Who Will Get To Meet Donald Trump
Davos 2026: These Top Indian Business Leaders Will Speak At The World Economic Forum (WEF), Here Is The Full List Of The CEOs Who Will Get To Meet Donald Trump
Davos 2026: These Top Indian Business Leaders Will Speak At The World Economic Forum (WEF), Here Is The Full List Of The CEOs Who Will Get To Meet Donald Trump

QUICK LINKS