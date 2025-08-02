Is WW3 Coming? Donald Trump Sparks Global Panic After Deploying Nuclear Submarines Near Russia

US President Donald Trump has signaled a firm stance against Russia following provocative remarks by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aide, Dmitry Medvedev. Reacting swiftly to Medvedev’s ‘dead hand’ threat amid Trump’s earlier comments on the Indian and Russian economies, POTUS ordered the deployment of two nuclear submarines near Russian waters.

Donald Trump Raises Nuclear War Tensions

The deployment order has sparked concern and debate among experts and observers. Hans Kristensen of the Federation of American Scientists criticized the move, warning that Trump might be creating a “commitment trap” by escalating expectations that nuclear weapons could be used if tensions with Russia worsen.

Amid these rising tensions, a video circulated on social media claiming Russian “Borei Class submarines equipped with thermonuclear Bulava missiles are now close to the US coast.” However, this video is from 2018, capturing a test in the White Sea, with no verified reports of new Russian submarine activity near the United States.

Public reaction on platforms like X reflects mixed emotions. One user sarcastically commented, “‘I’ll end the war before I even take office.’ Six months later, ‘Send in the nuclear subs.’” Another warned, “The odds of WW3 just went up dramatically.” Meanwhile, some urged caution, pointing out that the deployment of ballistic missile submarines is routine and likely planned well in advance.

What Are Epxerts Saying About WW3?

Despite fears expressed online, security experts do not view the submarine deployment as a precursor to World War 3 or nuclear conflict. Evelyn Farkas, executive director of the McCain Institute, emphasized that the move is largely symbolic, stating, “It’s really signaling. It’s not the beginning of some nuclear confrontation and nobody reads it as such. And I would imagine the Russians don’t either.”

The Telegraph also noted that Trump’s post on Truth Social serves more as a gesture. US nuclear submarines capable of striking Russia are perpetually on alert.

What is Driving The Rising Russia-US Tensions?

The latest US action follows Medvedev’s statements on X, where he wrote, “each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war.” On Telegram, the former Russian president referenced the ‘dead hand’ system, which military analysts interpret as Russia’s codename for its retaliatory nuclear strike control mechanism.

In response, Trump posted on Truth Social, “based on the highly provocative statements of the former president of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, who is now the deputy chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, I have ordered two nuclear submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions.”

He added that this deployment was a precaution, saying, “I acted just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that. Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences, I hope this will not be one of those instances.”

Russian Nuclear Submarines Near US Coast

Russia has a history of nuclear posturing, including sending nuclear-powered submarines and warships close to the US coastline, such as deployments near Cuba.

Security analyst Kimball pointed out that historically, the US has avoided making overt threats about nuclear weapons use. Trump’s recent statements come amid growing frustration over Putin’s refusal to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine. Nonetheless, Farkas remarked that the deployment of nuclear submarines is unlikely to influence Russia’s actions in the region.

