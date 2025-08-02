Home > World > Trump Orders Nuclear Submarine Deployment After Escalating War of Words With Russia’s Medvedev

Trump Orders Nuclear Submarine Deployment After Escalating War of Words With Russia’s Medvedev

Taking his Truth Social Platform, US President Donald Trump penned, "Based on the highly provocative statements of the Former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev... I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that".

Credit - @BRICSinfo
Credit - @BRICSinfo

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: August 2, 2025 00:19:08 IST

The United States President Donald Trump on Friday ordered the deployment of two nuclear submarines in response to what he described as “highly provocative” remarks by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, further intensifying tensions between Washington and Moscow.

Trump Reacts to ex-Russian Prez Medvedev

Taking his Truth Social Platform, Trump penned, “Based on the highly provocative statements of the Former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev… I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that”.

“Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences. I hope this will not be one of those instances,” the President further added.

Meanwhile, Trump recently criticised India and Russia for their close economic ties, stating that their “dead economies can go down together.”

Further warned Medvedev to “watch his words,” Trump called him a “failed former president” and claimed he was entering “very dangerous territory.”

Dmitry Medvedev Hits Out at Trump

Medvedev fired back by referencing Cold War-era nuclear deterrence systems. He accused Trump of engaging in “a game of ultimatums,” and warned that Russia is “not Israel or even Iran,” asserting that each new threat from the U.S. pushes the world closer to full-scale war.

Tensions were already high after Trump announced plans to impose 100 per cent import tariffs on Russia and its trade partners unless a deal was reached on Ukraine within 50 days, a deadline he later shortened to just 10 days.

Moscow has shown no signs of bowing to Trump’s ultimatum, and Kremlin spokespersons have not commented on the deployment of U.S. submarines. 

ALSO READ: US Restricts Official Visits to High-End Karachi Hotels Following Security Threat

Tags: Cold WarDmitry MedvedevTwo Nuclear Submarinesus president donald trump

RELATED News

US Restricts Official Visits to High-End Karachi Hotels Following Security Threat
US Hiring Slumps Sharply As Trump’s Trade War Takes Toll On Economy
Ghislaine Maxwell Moved to Texas Federal Prison Camp: Report
How Elon Musk Became a Power Player for Hard‑Right Figures in Europe
Higher Tariffs, Fewer Jobs: Why US Labor Market is in Disarray?

LATEST NEWS

Meet Sonali Mishra: The Woman Who Is Breaking Barriers As RPF’s First Woman Director General
Bharat Sarkar Ka Dhanyawaad: Injured Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To His First Ever National Award Win For Jawan
Jadon Sancho Saga: From Dortmund Star To Old Trafford Outcast
‘No Fake Way’: Jelly Roll Opens Up About His Minor Injury
LA Knight vs Ken Anderson? Randy Orton RKO Bomb Incoming
SC Orders Army Medical College To Pay Stipend Arrears To 2022 MBBS Interns: ‘They Deserve It As A Matter Of Right’
Tata Motors Sees 4% Drop In July Sales Despite Record EV Surge: Is The Future Electric?
Higher Tariffs, Fewer Jobs: Why US Labor Market is in Disarray?
Patna: AIIMS Resident Doctors Start Strike Over Alleged Assault By Sheohar MLA
India’s Services Sector Stays Strong With Growth In June: Credit Expansion Shows Signs Of Cooling
Trump Orders Nuclear Submarine Deployment After Escalating War of Words With Russia’s Medvedev

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Trump Orders Nuclear Submarine Deployment After Escalating War of Words With Russia’s Medvedev

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Trump Orders Nuclear Submarine Deployment After Escalating War of Words With Russia’s Medvedev
Trump Orders Nuclear Submarine Deployment After Escalating War of Words With Russia’s Medvedev
Trump Orders Nuclear Submarine Deployment After Escalating War of Words With Russia’s Medvedev
Trump Orders Nuclear Submarine Deployment After Escalating War of Words With Russia’s Medvedev

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?