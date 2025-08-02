Trump Orders Nuclear Submarine Deployment After Escalating War of Words With Russia’s Medvedev

The United States President Donald Trump on Friday ordered the deployment of two nuclear submarines in response to what he described as “highly provocative” remarks by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, further intensifying tensions between Washington and Moscow.

Trump Reacts to ex-Russian Prez Medvedev

Taking his Truth Social Platform, Trump penned, “Based on the highly provocative statements of the Former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev… I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that”.

“Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences. I hope this will not be one of those instances,” the President further added.

Meanwhile, Trump recently criticised India and Russia for their close economic ties, stating that their “dead economies can go down together.”

Further warned Medvedev to “watch his words,” Trump called him a “failed former president” and claimed he was entering “very dangerous territory.”

Dmitry Medvedev Hits Out at Trump

Medvedev fired back by referencing Cold War-era nuclear deterrence systems. He accused Trump of engaging in “a game of ultimatums,” and warned that Russia is “not Israel or even Iran,” asserting that each new threat from the U.S. pushes the world closer to full-scale war.

Tensions were already high after Trump announced plans to impose 100 per cent import tariffs on Russia and its trade partners unless a deal was reached on Ukraine within 50 days, a deadline he later shortened to just 10 days.

Moscow has shown no signs of bowing to Trump’s ultimatum, and Kremlin spokespersons have not commented on the deployment of U.S. submarines.

