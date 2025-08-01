US Restricts Official Visits to High-End Karachi Hotels Following Security Threat

The United States State Department on Friday announced a temporary restriction on official American government personnel visiting high-end hotels in Pakistan’s Karachi, following a reported security threat, as reported by Reuters.

Statement on Restricting Visits to Karachi Hotels

“The U.S. Consulate General Karachi received a report of a threat directed at high-end hotels in Karachi,” the department stated in a security alert. In response, official U.S. government personnel have been temporarily barred from visiting these locations.

It is learned that the move is part of broader precautions often taken by the State Department in response to potential security risks. The department emphasised it may restrict access to certain areas for U.S. personnel abroad, including popular tourist attractions, markets, malls, hotels, and restaurants.

According to the latest update, the department has advised individuals to avoid crowded areas, maintain a low profile, and remain vigilant, especially in places frequented by Westerners.

A longstanding travel advisory remains in place for Pakistan, advising U.S. citizens to reconsider travel due to threats of terrorism and the risk of armed conflict. (Agency Inputs)