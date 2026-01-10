LIVE TV
Deadly Shooting Hits Mississippi: Six Fatally Shot Across Three Locations In Clay County, Suspect Arrested

At least six people were fatally shot Friday night in Clay County, Mississippi, across three locations, and the suspect is now in custody, authorities said. Sheriff Eddie Scott asked the community to “lift our victims and their families in your prayers” as investigations continue.

Six Killed in Clay County, Mississippi, Suspect in Custody (Image: Representative photo)
Six Killed in Clay County, Mississippi, Suspect in Custody (Image: Representative photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
January 10, 2026

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

At least six people were fatally shot late Friday night in Clay County, Mississippi, and a suspect has been taken into custody, authorities said. The shootings which occurred at three different locations near West Point, sent shockwaves through the rural community of about 20,000 residents.

According to Reuters, Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott confirmed on social media that “multiple innocent lives” were lost “due to violence,” and that the suspect was “in custody and no longer poses a threat to our community.” While official reports have not yet released names or detailed motives, local outlets such as WTVA said six people were killed.

In his Facebook post, Sheriff Scott appealed to the public for support for the victims’ families, writing: “I ask that you lift our victims and their families in your prayers. Law enforcement is busy investigating and will release an update as soon as possible.”

A pattern of broader gun violence

According to reports, authorities said the shootings unfolded across three different scenes, but further details, including the suspect’s identity and possible motive, have not been made public. A news conference was planned for Saturday to provide more information as investigators continue working.

The tragedy adds to a broader pattern of gun violence events across the United States in recent years. There have been reports that mass killings have declined in 2025 in the US. The data suggests that shootings are at the lowest level in two decades however, local cases like the West Point shootings have continued to devastate communities.

Previously in August 2025, a man started shooting inside a Montana bar where he killed four people before he was caught alive by police. 

Also Read: ‘Will Pay a Heavy Price’: North Korea Claims South Korean Spy Drone Breached Airspace, Seoul Rejects Charge — What’s Really Going On?

First published on: Jan 10, 2026 9:07 PM IST
QUICK LINKS