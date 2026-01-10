LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news bangladesh Iran news ayodhya breaking-news iran bcci donald trump pakistan business news bangladesh Iran news ayodhya breaking-news iran bcci donald trump pakistan business news bangladesh Iran news ayodhya breaking-news iran bcci donald trump pakistan business news bangladesh Iran news ayodhya breaking-news iran bcci donald trump pakistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news bangladesh Iran news ayodhya breaking-news iran bcci donald trump pakistan business news bangladesh Iran news ayodhya breaking-news iran bcci donald trump pakistan business news bangladesh Iran news ayodhya breaking-news iran bcci donald trump pakistan business news bangladesh Iran news ayodhya breaking-news iran bcci donald trump pakistan
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘Will Pay a Heavy Price’: North Korea Claims South Korean Spy Drone Breached Airspace, Seoul Rejects Charge — What’s Really Going On?

‘Will Pay a Heavy Price’: North Korea Claims South Korean Spy Drone Breached Airspace, Seoul Rejects Charge — What’s Really Going On?

North Korea has accused South Korea of flying drones across the border, calling the acts “unpardonable hysteria” and warning of serious consequences. South Korea denied the claims, saying it has no intention of provoking North Korea and will investigate any civilian drone activity.

North Korea Accuses South Korea of Drone Incursions (Image: Representative photo)
North Korea Accuses South Korea of Drone Incursions (Image: Representative photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 10, 2026 18:55:33 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Will Pay a Heavy Price’: North Korea Claims South Korean Spy Drone Breached Airspace, Seoul Rejects Charge — What’s Really Going On?

North Korea has accused South Korea of flying drones across the heavily fortified border. This has started a fresh escalation in tensions between the two neighbours on the Korean Peninsula. North Korea’s military issued the allegations on Saturday, claiming that South Korean drones had violated its airspace this week and warning Seoul of serious consequences for what Pyongyang called “unpardonable hysteria.”

You Might Be Interested In

In a statement carried by North Korean state media from the General Staff of the Korean People’s Army, the North said its forces had used electronic warfare systems to bring down a South Korean drone that was flying over a border town on Sunday. The military claimed the drone was fitted with two cameras that filmed unspecified areas within North Korea before it was disabled.

The North also alleged that a second drone entered its airspace on September 27 last year and was forced to crash after electronic strikes. According to the statement, authorities recovered video data showing major objects in North Korea from that aircraft.

You Might Be Interested In

North Korea says ROK will pay a price 

In highly charged language, the North Korean statement said, “We strongly denounce the hooligans’ serial outrageous encroachment upon our sovereignty and undisguised provocative acts against us,” adding that “The ROK military warmongers will be surely forced to pay a dear price for their unpardonable hysteria.”

South Korea’s Defence Ministry promptly denied operating any drones on the dates cited, noting that it does not even possess the types of drones North Korea described. A senior ministry official, Kim Hong‑Cheol, said authorities would investigate “whether civilians flew the drones found in North Korea,” and emphasised that Seoul has “no intentions of provoking North Korea” while continuing efforts to build trust and ease tensions.

The dispute comes against the backdrop of ongoing diplomatic strain. South Korea’s liberal President Lee Jae Myung, who took office in June, has sought to reopen talks with Pyongyang and has even asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to help mediate animosities, but North Korea has so far bluntly rejected these offers. 

Drone flights have been a recurring point of contention. There have been accusations from both sides regarding drone incursions in recent years, North Korea accused South Korea of flying drones over Pyongyang to drop propaganda leaflets in 2024. 

Also Read: ‘Long Live The Shah’: Will Reza Pahlavi Return As Iranians Prepare For ‘The Final Battle’

First published on: Jan 10, 2026 6:55 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: latest world newsnorth koreasouth korea

RELATED News

‘Beaten And Poisoned’, Another Hindu Man Killed By A Local In Bangladesh Amid Rising Minority Violence

‘Long Live The Shah’: Will Reza Pahlavi Return As Iranians Prepare For ‘The Final Battle’

Sexual Deepfakes And Digital Violence, Indonesia Becomes The First Country To Block Elon Musk’s AI Chatbot Amid Grok Controversy

‘US Supports The People Of Iran’: Marco Rubio Issues Bold Statement Amid Anti-Government Protests

Pakistan Breaking Apart? After ‘Free Balochistan’, Sindhudesh Separatist Demands Expose Emerging Faultlines

LATEST NEWS

‘Will Pay a Heavy Price’: North Korea Claims South Korean Spy Drone Breached Airspace, Seoul Rejects Charge — What’s Really Going On?

WPL 2026, GG VS DC Live streaming

Hollywood Actor–Producer Prashant Rai Dedicates His New Song ‘Twin Soul’ to His Twin Soul, Disha Patani

Reliance Jio IPO: India’s Biggest Listing? Expected Price, Date, Stake Size, Valuation & Key Details

Asian Granito India Ltd. Strengthens Market Presence in Punjab with Launch of Three New ‘AGL Universe’ Showrooms

Rishabh Pant walks off in Pain Before New Zealand ODI, Injury Scare Hits India Ahead Of Crucial NZ ODIs

Moumita Dutta Guru Emerges as a Quiet Force at Mrs India Pride of Nation 2025 International Edition

‘Kalamkaval’ OTT Release Date REVEALED: Here’s When And Where To Watch Mammootty And Vinayakan’s Crime Thriller

Simmi Saboo Returns Heart and Soul to Contemporary Indian wear in an Era of Fast Fashion

Who Is Anushka Sharma? 22-Year-Old Gujarat Giants Rising Star Scores 44 On WPL Debut Vs UP Warriorz

‘Will Pay a Heavy Price’: North Korea Claims South Korean Spy Drone Breached Airspace, Seoul Rejects Charge — What’s Really Going On?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Will Pay a Heavy Price’: North Korea Claims South Korean Spy Drone Breached Airspace, Seoul Rejects Charge — What’s Really Going On?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Will Pay a Heavy Price’: North Korea Claims South Korean Spy Drone Breached Airspace, Seoul Rejects Charge — What’s Really Going On?
‘Will Pay a Heavy Price’: North Korea Claims South Korean Spy Drone Breached Airspace, Seoul Rejects Charge — What’s Really Going On?
‘Will Pay a Heavy Price’: North Korea Claims South Korean Spy Drone Breached Airspace, Seoul Rejects Charge — What’s Really Going On?
‘Will Pay a Heavy Price’: North Korea Claims South Korean Spy Drone Breached Airspace, Seoul Rejects Charge — What’s Really Going On?

QUICK LINKS