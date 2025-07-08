LIVE TV
Home > World > Death Toll In Texas Floods Cross 100 As More Feared Trapped

Death Toll In Texas Floods Cross 100 As More Feared Trapped

Devastating floods in Texas have killed at least 104 people, with Kerr County alone reporting 84 deaths as rivers surged to record levels. Rescue efforts continue under difficult conditions, while delayed warnings and extreme rainfall have sparked calls for investigation. Among the worst-hit sites was Camp Mystic, where 27 have died and 11 remain missing.

Rescue operations in Texas have entered the fourth day. (Twitter)

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Last Updated: July 8, 2025 17:50:44 IST

The devastating floods in Texas have continued to wreak havoc, with the death toll increasing with each passing day.

As of now, at least 104 people have been confirmed dead across six different counties, with the most deaths recorded in Kerr as the river reached its second-highest level on record.

Kerr recorded 84 deaths amid the continuation of rescue operations. Moreover, rescue teams are finding it difficult to function due to muddy riverbanks and rapid-moving waters.

National Weather Service Says It Issued Warning

However, with the search approaching the fourth day, chances of finding survivors are less. The National Weather Service (NWS) said it had issued a warning on July 4 early morning, but residents claimed the notice arrived late.

Up to eight inches of rain was predicted, but the downpour exceeded expectation. Experts have urged for investigations to find out if the staff crunch at the NWS brought tragedy.

Governor Greg Abbott has warned of additional heavy rains through Tuesday, with up to four inches expected in already saturated areas. 

The ground can’t take much more,” Abbott said, noting that swift water rescue teams have been pre-positioned since July 2.

Kerrville remains a priority for emergency response, with residents clearing mud and salvaging belongings amid fears of further flooding.

What Led to Severe Devastation in the Area?

In the midst of a heated discussion about disaster management, experts claimed that the disaster was caused by shallow soil, mountainous terrain, and severe rains.

There will probably be additional storms in the area, and the emphasis will be on helping impacted families recover.

Earlier on Friday, July 4, an unexpected storm overflowed the Guadalupe River and dumped 15 inches of rain across the Texas Hill Country.

In Kerrville, the river surged from 2.3 meters to 9 meters in three hours and demolished homes, vehicles, and debris.

Camp Mystic, a Christian girls’ summer camp in Hunt, Texas, was among the hardest hit. In the camp, 27 campers and counsellors are confirmed dead, and 10 girls and one counsellor are missing.

