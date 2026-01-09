LIVE TV
Home > World > Deepfake Controversy: X Restricts Grok Image Generation To Paid Subscribers Amid Global Backlash Over ‘Sexualised Images’

Elon Musk’s xAI has restricted Grok’s image-generation feature on X to paid subscribers after backlash over the tool being used to create sexualised images of women and children. European authorities called the images illegal, prompting scrutiny, while xAI said users creating unlawful content would face consequences; the standalone Grok app still allows free image generation.

Grok Image Tool Locked Behind Paywall After Outcry Over Sexualised AI Images (X/ ForBarnet)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 9, 2026 17:52:39 IST

Elon Musk’s startup xAI has restricted the image generation function on its Grok chatbot on social media platform X to paid subscribers after the tool’s use of AI to create sexualised images sparked a widespread backlash.

The chatbot’s image generation had allowed users on X to edit or create sexualised photos, which Reuters found was used to generate images of women and children in minimal clothing, often without the consent of the individuals depicted.

A torrent of semi-nude images on X led to European lawmakers urging legal action, with German media minister Wolfram Weimer describing them as the “industrialisation of sexual harassment” and the European Commission calling them illegal.

Grok says only paid users can generate pictures 

Grok told X users on Friday that image generation and editing features were now available only to paying subscribers. The standalone Grok app, which operates separately from X, still allows users to generate images without a subscription.

According to Reuters, when Grok on X was asked to convert a picture of himself into one wearing a bikini, echoing what has become a common request over the last week by users. The bot did not do so and posted in reply that the tool was only available to paying subscribers of the social media platform.

In what seemed to be an automated response, xAI replied to an emailed Reuters request for comment by saying “Legacy Media Lies”. X did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

European Commission says images unlwaful

The European Commission said on Monday such images circulating on X were unlawful and appalling, while Britain’s data regulator said it had asked the platform to explain how it was complying with data protection laws following concerns that Grok was generating sexually abusive images of women.

Musk said last week that anyone using Grok to create illegal content would face the same consequences as uploading such material directly.

(With inputs from reuters)

First published on: Jan 9, 2026 5:50 PM IST
QUICK LINKS