LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ali khamenei cbfc Beckham family rift Howard Lutnick Anupam Kher Claudia Sheinbaum ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump ali khamenei cbfc Beckham family rift Howard Lutnick Anupam Kher Claudia Sheinbaum ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump ali khamenei cbfc Beckham family rift Howard Lutnick Anupam Kher Claudia Sheinbaum ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump ali khamenei cbfc Beckham family rift Howard Lutnick Anupam Kher Claudia Sheinbaum ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ali khamenei cbfc Beckham family rift Howard Lutnick Anupam Kher Claudia Sheinbaum ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump ali khamenei cbfc Beckham family rift Howard Lutnick Anupam Kher Claudia Sheinbaum ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump ali khamenei cbfc Beckham family rift Howard Lutnick Anupam Kher Claudia Sheinbaum ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump ali khamenei cbfc Beckham family rift Howard Lutnick Anupam Kher Claudia Sheinbaum ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Is Reza Pahlavi? Meet The Exiled Crown Prince Of Iran, Catalysing Protestors Who Chant ‘Death To The Islamic Republic’

Who Is Reza Pahlavi? Meet The Exiled Crown Prince Of Iran, Catalysing Protestors Who Chant ‘Death To The Islamic Republic’

Reza Pahlavi, Iran’s exiled crown prince and son of the last Shah, called for mass protests against Iran’s clerical regime amid rising economic and political unrest. Demonstrations erupted across major cities, prompting the government to impose a nationwide internet blackout. Pahlavi condemned the shutdown and urged international support for the Iranian people, as the protests underscored widespread anger toward the Islamic Republic.

Reza Pahlavi, Is the exiled prince of Iran and is currently the central figure of the latest protest. (Image: X/ PahlaviReza)
Reza Pahlavi, Is the exiled prince of Iran and is currently the central figure of the latest protest. (Image: X/ PahlaviReza)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 9, 2026 13:15:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Reza Pahlavi? Meet The Exiled Crown Prince Of Iran, Catalysing Protestors Who Chant ‘Death To The Islamic Republic’

Iran is facing a fresh new wave of protests, and this time, Reza Pahlavi, the exiled Crown Prince of Iran, is the central figure. He called for mass demonstrations against the rule of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Reza Pahlavi’s call came amid widespread economic hardship, soaring inflation, and rising discontent with the Islamic Republic’s leadership. The Islamic regime is facing one of its most intense challenges in years. In response, the regime has imposed a nationwide internet and communication blackout. 

You Might Be Interested In

Reza Pahlavi was born in Tehran in 1960. He was officially designated crown prince in 1967 as the eldest son of the last Shah of Iran. However, his life changed drastically with the 1979 Islamic Revolution, which forced his family into exile. After his father was overthrown, Pahlavi left Iran and spent most of his adult life overseas, largely in the Washington, DC area, where he has advocated for regime change and a transition to a more secular political system.

After his father’s death from cancer in Egypt in 1980, Pahlavi declared himself the new Shah in a ceremony held in Cairo. He started his studies at Williams College but relocated to Morocco after his father passed away. He graduated from the University of Southern California in political science via a correspondence program in 1985. He met his wife, Yasmine Etemad-Amini, in Washington, D.C. The married in 1986 and settled in northern Virginia. The couple shares three daughters.

You Might Be Interested In

Role in protests

Even though Reza Pahlavi has spent decades in exile, historically speaking, he has not had much of an influence inside Iran. Several analysts have debated whether his symbolic status as Prince gives him enough support among Iranians, especially amongst the younger generations who did not see or live under the Shah’s rule at all. However, given the intensity of recent protests and the outpouring of public anger, they have created a rare opportunity to test that influence.

On Thursday evening, residents acted on his call for nationwide protests at 8:00 p.m. local time, across Tehran and other cities, and they joined in a vocal protest. According to reports, the crowds shouted anti-government slogans such as “Death to the dictator!” and “Death to the Islamic Republic!”, as well as pro-monarchy chants like “Pahlavi will return!”.  

Pahlavi made a statement on X that condemned the government’s shutdown of the internet. He said that “Iranians demanded their freedom tonight. In response, the regime in Iran has cut all lines of communication. It has shut down the Internet. It has cut landlines. It may even attempt to jam satellite signals.”

Call to support from Global leaders

He also appealed directly to the international community, urging support and pressure on Tehran: “I want to thank the leader of the free world, President Trump, for reiterating his promise to hold the regime to account. It is time for others, including European leaders, to follow his lead, break their silence, and act more decisively in support of the people of Iran.”

Calling for global action to restore communications, he added: “I call on them to use all technical, financial, and diplomatic resources available to restore communication to the Iranian people so that their voice and their will can be heard and seen. Do not let the voices of my courageous compatriots be silenced.”

Pahlavi has been trying to gather public support via these protests, however, his ties to US and the perception of support from Israel could be a major challenge for him to gather any form of sympathy from the majority of Iranians. 

Also Read: A New Low For Pakistan Army: DG ISPR Resorts To Street Talk, Turns Serious Briefing Into Mockery, Says ‘Mazaa Nahi Aaya Toh Paisa Wapas’

First published on: Jan 9, 2026 1:15 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: iranlatest world newsreza pahlavi

RELATED News

‘PM Modi Didn’t Call Trump’: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick Claims ‘No Call’ Killed India-US Trade Deal- India Refuses To Praise Or Placate Trump?

Is Trump About To Attack Mexico? US President Vows Strikes On Drug Cartels, ‘Going To Start Now Hitting Land’

From AI To Brooms: Who Is Mukesh Mandal, The Indian Engineer Now Earning ₹1 Lakh A Month Sweeping Streets In Russia?

‘I Don’t Need International Law’: Donald Trump’s Shows Brazen Disregard For Global Rules, Says ‘Nothing Can Stop Me But…’

‘Trump Is Going To Kill You’: Where Is Ayatollah Khamenei? US Issues Chilling Warning Against Iran’s Supreme Leader

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Reza Pahlavi? Meet The Exiled Crown Prince Of Iran, Catalysing Protestors Who Chant ‘Death To The Islamic Republic’

Google Rolls Out Free AI Features In Gmail: Here’s How To Make Writing Emails Effortless

Maa Inti Bangaaram Teaser: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Turns Action-Packed ‘Perfect Daughter-In-Law,’ Takes On Goons With Guns

BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai’s Demographic Debate Intensifies as Allegations Over Slum Regularisation Put MVA Under Scrutiny

The Chemistry of Love: Actors Who Make Romance Feel Real

Stock Market Alert: Buckle Up! Trump Tariff Verdict By US Supreme Court Could Rock Global Markets; Here’s How

‘Have Been Really Exhausted From Overplaying’: Aryna Sabalenka Opens Up On Packed Schedule

‘I Couldn’t Deliver Death’: Late-Night Rat Poison Order of Tamil Nadu Woman Raises Suicide Fears, Forcing Blinkit Rider to Step in- Here’s What Happend Next

Recharge Plan Price Hike: Telecom Service Providers Jio, VI Likely To Increase Tariffs by…

Bold on Screen: Actresses Who Break Stereotypes

Who Is Reza Pahlavi? Meet The Exiled Crown Prince Of Iran, Catalysing Protestors Who Chant ‘Death To The Islamic Republic’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Reza Pahlavi? Meet The Exiled Crown Prince Of Iran, Catalysing Protestors Who Chant ‘Death To The Islamic Republic’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Reza Pahlavi? Meet The Exiled Crown Prince Of Iran, Catalysing Protestors Who Chant ‘Death To The Islamic Republic’
Who Is Reza Pahlavi? Meet The Exiled Crown Prince Of Iran, Catalysing Protestors Who Chant ‘Death To The Islamic Republic’
Who Is Reza Pahlavi? Meet The Exiled Crown Prince Of Iran, Catalysing Protestors Who Chant ‘Death To The Islamic Republic’
Who Is Reza Pahlavi? Meet The Exiled Crown Prince Of Iran, Catalysing Protestors Who Chant ‘Death To The Islamic Republic’

QUICK LINKS