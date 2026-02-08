LIVE TV
Home > World > 'Deeply Shocked': China Condemns Deadly Islamabad Shi'ite Mosque Attack As Pakistan Arrests 4 Suspects

‘Deeply Shocked’: China Condemns Deadly Islamabad Shi’ite Mosque Attack As Pakistan Arrests 4 Suspects

China condemned the deadly suicide bombing at a Shi’ite mosque in Islamabad that killed over 30 people.

Thousands in Islamabad mourn 31 killed in suicide bombing of Shi'ite mosque (IMAGE: X)
Thousands in Islamabad mourn 31 killed in suicide bombing of Shi'ite mosque (IMAGE: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 8, 2026 12:35:09 IST

‘Deeply Shocked’: China Condemns Deadly Islamabad Shi’ite Mosque Attack As Pakistan Arrests 4 Suspects

China condemned an attack on a Shi’ite mosque in Islamabad, pledging support on Sunday for the Pakistan government’s efforts to “maintain national security and stability”.

China is “deeply shocked” by Friday’s attack, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

An attacker opened fire at the gates of the mosque before setting off a suicide bomb and killing at least 31 people in the deadliest attack of its kind in Pakistan’s capital in more than a decade.

Pakistan’s Minister of Interior Moshin Naqvi said on Saturday that authorities had arrested four people believed to have helped the suicide bomber who killed 32 people at a Shi’ite Muslim mosque in Islamabad on Friday.

Naqvi said in a press conference that the four people, including the believed mastermind, had been arrested following raids in Peshawar and Nowshera.

Thousands of mourners gathered in Islamabad on Saturday to start burying the 31 killed in a suicide bombing at a Shi’ite Muslim mosque, as residents expressed concern that there could be further attacks.

A man opened fire at the Khadija Tul Kubra Imambargah compound on the outskirts of Pakistan’s capital, then detonated a bomb that killed 31, as well as himself, and injured more than 170 people. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

Funeral prayers for some of the victims were held in an open area near the mosque on Saturday morning under tight security, with police and a unit of elite commandos standing guard. Mourners beat their chests before stooping to lift the coffins and carry them toward the burial grounds.

“Whoever did this terrorism, may God burn them in hell and turn them to ash,” the prayer leader told mourners.

While bombings are rare in heavily guarded Islamabad, this is the second such attack in three months and, given the rise in militancy, there are fears of a return to violence in Pakistan’s major urban centres.

The government is “tracing the facilitators and handlers” behind the attack, said Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, adding that some victims remain critically injured in the hospital and are “being provided the best healthcare possible.”

The bomber had a history of travelling to Afghanistan, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif posted on Friday on X, blaming neighbouring India for sponsoring the assault, without providing evidence.

India’s foreign office condemned the mosque attack and rejected the assertion that it had any involvement.

“It is unfortunate that, instead of seriously addressing the problems plaguing its social fabric, Pakistan should choose to delude itself by blaming others for its home-grown ills,” New Delhi said in a statement.

Shi’ites, who are a minority in the predominantly Sunni Muslim nation of 241 million, have been targeted in sectarian violence in the past, including by Islamic State and the Sunni Islamist group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

(With Inputs From Reuters)

First published on: Feb 8, 2026 12:34 PM IST
‘Deeply Shocked’: China Condemns Deadly Islamabad Shi’ite Mosque Attack As Pakistan Arrests 4 Suspects

QUICK LINKS