Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth Defends US’ Strikes on Iran’s Nuclear Sites Amid Questions Over Real Damage

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth defended the US’ airstrike on Iran’s nuclear sites. He said the attacks had “decimated” Iran’s nuclear program—even though initial intelligence reports suggested the key facilities might recover within months.

At a Pentagon briefing, Hegseth and General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, defended the strike’s effectiveness. They leaned heavily on AI-based modeling and simulation videos to support their claims that the so-called “bunker buster” bombs hit their marks.

But they offered few specifics from on-the-ground intelligence, instead saying that any final damage assessment—especially of the Fordow facility—would be left to the intelligence community.

Strikes Modeled for Success, Not Yet Fully Verified

Caine explained that the US used advanced modeling to design the mission. He described how “Operation Midnight Hammer” hit two ventilation shafts at the Fordow site. The attack started by blowing off protective concrete caps, followed by 14 massive GBU-57 bombs sent deep underground to target Iran’s centrifuges.

“The weapons were built, tested, and released perfectly,” Caine said. “They all hit their aim points, and the damage we’ve seen lines up with what the models predicted.”

According to him, the blast tore through Fordow’s underground tunnels and destroyed “critical hardware” using intense pressure and heat. But despite those confident statements, no new visual proof was shown during the press conference.

Leaked Intel Tells a Different Story

The strikes have sparked a battle not just on the ground but in the media. A leaked early assessment from the Defense Intelligence Agency suggested the damage was less severe than claimed and that Iran’s program could bounce back in just a few months.

Hegseth strongly pushed back on that report, calling it “preliminary” and accusing leakers of having a political agenda. “Someone tried to make it look like this historic strike wasn’t successful,” he said.

He also slammed the media, accusing some outlets of undermining the mission and making US pilots “feel terribly” after risking their lives.

Trump Lashes Out at Press Coverage

The Trump administration, which ordered the strike, has been furious over the early reporting. Former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to say his pilots were “very upset” about news stories that downplayed the mission’s success.

“These Patriots were very upset!” Trump wrote. “They landed, they knew the Success was LEGENDARY, and then… they started reading Fake News.”

He added that Hegseth was chosen to give the press briefing to “fight for the Dignity of our Great American Pilots.”

Iran Pushes Back, Calls US Claims Exaggerated

Iran’s top leaders have given their own version of events. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the strikes “did not achieve anything” and accused Trump of “exaggerating” the damage.

However, Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, gave a more measured response, calling the damage “serious” while noting a full assessment is still underway. He also shot down any idea of restarting talks with the US, calling it “speculation” that “should not be taken seriously.”

Tensions With the IAEA and Fallout in Tehran

One of the big concerns now is what happens with Iran’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency. After the attacks, Iran’s lawmakers passed a bill to cut off cooperation with the agency—and it’s now officially binding, according to Araghchi.

Meanwhile, the IAEA has already raised a red flag. It says Iran’s 400 kilograms of 60% enriched uranium can no longer be accounted for. But Hegseth claimed he had seen “no intelligence” suggesting the material had been moved or hidden.

A Long Road Ahead, No Clear Answers Yet

While Hegseth and Caine claim the operation was a huge win, critics say it’s too early to tell. There’s still no public proof that the strikes permanently disabled Iran’s nuclear capabilities, and many are asking if conventional bombs were enough.

Past briefings from the Defense Threat Reduction Agency warned that even several GBU-57s might only collapse tunnels—not destroy what’s deep inside Fordow.

Still, General Caine praised the mission as the result of “15 years of incredible work,” and said the weapons were designed precisely to do the job they were assigned.

The US insists that Iran’s nuclear program has been set back by years. But without solid proof, the debate over what was really achieved is far from over.