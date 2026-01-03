Delcy Rodríguez Likely To Be Venezuela’s Next President? Meet The Current Vice President Nicolas Maduro Calls A ‘Revolutionary’

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez could take charge of the government after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that President Nicolas Maduro had been captured by U.S. forces. Maduro has previously referred to Rodriguez as a “tiger” for her staunch defence of his socialist government. She works closely with her brother, Jorge Rodriguez, who serves as the head of Venezuela’s National Assembly legislature.

A native of Caracas, Rodriguez, 56, was born on May 18, 1969. She is the daughter of left-wing guerrilla fighter Jorge Antonio Rodriguez, the founder of the revolutionary Liga Socialista party in the 1970s. Rodriguez has held key economic roles alongside her position as vice president, serving simultaneously as finance minister and oil minister. These responsibilities have made her a central figure in managing Venezuela’s economy and given her significant influence with the country’s weakened private sector. During this period, she applied orthodox economic policies in an effort to curb exaggerated inflation.

On Saturday, Rodriguez called on the U.S. government to provide proof of life for Maduro and his wife in an audio message aired on state television. However, her own whereabouts are not publicly known. An attorney by training, Rodriguez graduated from the Universidad Central de Venezuela and rose rapidly through Venezuela’s political ranks over the past decade. She served as Minister of Communication and Information between 2013 and 2014.

Delcy Rodriguez: ‘A revolutionary’

From 2014 to 2017, Rodriguez held the post of foreign minister. During her tenure, she attempted to enter a Mercosur trade bloc meeting in Buenos Aires after Venezuela had been suspended from the regional grouping. In 2017, she became head of a pro-government Constituent Assembly, a body that expanded Maduro’s powers.

Rodriguez was appointed vice president in June 2018, with Maduro announcing the decision on X and describing her as “a young woman, brave, seasoned, daughter of a martyr, revolutionary and tested in a thousand battles.”

In August 2024, Maduro added the oil ministry to Rodriguez’s portfolio, tasking her with managing escalating U.S. sanctions on Venezuela’s most important industry.

