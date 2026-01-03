US Captures Maduro: Who Will Lead Venezuela Now? Meet The Key Opposition Leaders

US President Donald Trump has confirmed that American forces have captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, after the US launched airstrikes in Caracas, Venezuela, the development has sent shockwaves across the world, and serious questions have arisen about the future of Venezuela’s leadership and who will govern the country.

Trump made the announcement publicly, via his post on Truth Social, saying that “The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country.This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow. There will be a News Conference today at 11 A.M., at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Maduro has ruled Venezuela since 2013, his reign saw a prolonged economic collapse marked by hyperinflation, shortages of basic goods and the mass migration of millions of citizens. His leadership has been rejected by the United States, the European Union and several Latin American nations, which have accused his government of electoral manipulation, corruption and human rights abuses. Washington had previously announced a 50 million-dollar bounty for Maduro’s arrest.

Who could rule the country next?

Maduro’s capture creates a major power vacuum in one of the world’s most oil-rich countries. According to reports, Venezuela has the largest crude oil reserves globally, which makes the development significant for international energy markets. India, which is an importer of Venezuelan oil, with companies like ONGC Videsh, Indian Oil, and Oil India exploring heavy oil. The development could also have an effect on India, if the country’s situation worsens, it could mean an increase in crude oil prices.

Now, the question arises about Venezuela’s future and who will rule the country, Maria Corina Machado, the most influential opposition figure, remains barred from holding public office but commands strong popular support. She had previously expressed her support for former diplomat Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia and chosen him as an ally. He is widely viewed as a candidate who could become the next leader, in case elections are announced. Machado has wide international support and also won the Nobel Peace Prize last year.

Other opposition leaders, including Henrique Capriles and former interim president Juan Guaido, may seek roles in a post-Maduro political arrangement, though past divisions within the opposition have often caused problems and affected its effectiveness.

Inside Venezuela, uncertainty prevails. The country’s military, a central pillar of Maduro’s rule, has remained publicly silent. Analysts say the military’s actions could determine whether the nation moves toward a peaceful solution or plunges into even deeper unrest.

With Trump’s confirmation reshaping the political landscape overnight, Venezuela now faces an uncertain future.

