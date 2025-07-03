Denmark Begins EU Presidency Amid Ukraine War and US Trade Tensions

Denmark officially began its EU presidency on Thursday, taking the reins at a critical time as the Nordic country’s leadership starts amid the war in Ukraine and rising trade tensions triggered by US President Donald Trump’s global tariff hikes, according to a report published by The Associated Press on Thursday.

“We have war on European soil. We face trade wars and new tariffs, and we have our closest ally, the United States, turning increasingly inward,” the AP quoted Danish European Affairs Minister Marie Bjerre as saying at the launch event in Aarhus. “Europe can no longer be in the shadow of the United States. We need now to stand on our own two feet.”

Security and Defense at the Forefront

With NATO warning that Russia may strike again in five years, defense is a priority. Denmark plans to enable the EU to be militarily independent by 2030, establishing the foundations for collaborative arms production and procurement to achieve NATO objectives.

Another key mission: getting Ukraine and Moldova closer to joining the EU. Bjerre promised to employ “all political and practical means” to persuade Hungary to abandon its veto on Ukraine’s way.

Trade, Budget and Innovation

Denmark is also looking to enhance the global competitiveness of the EU. With Trump’s tariff deadline expiring July 9 and no EU-US trade agreement on the horizon, Copenhagen aims to accelerate new trade deals, such as negotiations with India, and reduce bureaucracy to encourage innovation.

The EU’s upcoming long-term budget, which is due in 2028, is looming. Defense expenditure will be burdensome for member states’ budgets; and therefore, Denmark hopes to initiate that debate with energy.

Climate Targets and Migration Issues

Denmark will spearhead the initiative to establish a 2040 emissions level to ensure the EU remains on course for 2050 climate neutrality. Energy independence and more sustainable agriculture are also up for discussion.

Denmark is a proponent of “innovative solutions,” such as attempts to outsource asylum procedures and deter irregular migration—efforts that human rights critics accuse of blurring lines.

With only six months to deliver, Denmark’s presidency is already looking set to be one of the EU’s most critical in years.

