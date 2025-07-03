Russia Steps Up Offensive, Puts Pressure on Ukraine’s Reserves

Russia is ramping up attacks on two fronts in Ukraine, increasing pressure on Kyiv’s dwindling reserve forces, with the focus on securing key territory before autumn as Moscow tries to strengthen its hold in the Donetsk region, according to a report published by The Associated Press on Thursday.

Russia’s Offensive Intensifies

According to the report, Russian troops have been steadily advancing near Pokrovsk, a critical logistics hub in eastern Ukraine. Capturing it would mark a significant victory and bring Russia closer to controlling all of Donetsk. The battle has extended into neighboring Dnipropetrovsk as well, creating a new front to the war.

Ukraine’s Defensive Strategy

Ukrainian troops have been fighting some of Russia’s most formidable soldiers far to the northeast in Sumy. “The best case for Ukraine is that they manage to delay or halt the advance of the Russian forces” in the Donbas region, allowing Ukraine to use that as leverage for a ceasefire, Russian-British military historian Sergey Radchenko told The Associated Press.

But at a steep price. Ukrainian leaders concede that this tactic has resulted in “unnecessary loss of life,” but it’s vital to keep Russian reinforcements from pivoting south.

Intense Fighting and Supply Shortages

The fighting has been intense under drone-swarmed skies. Ukrainian soldiers tend to remain in positions for weeks, receiving supplies by drone. The Russians advanced as far as seven kilometers into the Sumy territory, but Ukraine was able to keep them there and pinned about 10,000 Russian soldiers near the border, as reported by the AP.

Oleksii Makhrinskyi, who is a deputy commander of the Da Vinci Wolves battalion, told the news agency that Ukraine has to concentrate on defending positions because of shortages: “Lack of soldiers and supplies… means Ukrainian forces must conserve resources rather than advance.”

Waiting on US Support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is closely observing for cues from US President Donald Trump. Despite a recent hiatus in some American weapons deliveries amid US stock concerns, Zelenskyy hopes that Trump will sign more stringent sanctions on Russia and support European proposals for a reassurance force in Ukraine.

Radchenko reportedly said Russia may review peace negotiations later this year after measuring the success of the offensive. But for now, fighting continues unabated, with Russian and Ukrainian forces engaged in fierce combat.

