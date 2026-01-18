Denmark Labels Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threats A ‘Surprise’, Raising Concerns Over Trade Relations

Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen was taken aback when US President Donald Trump made the statement about possible tariffs on some European countries as a part of his controversial push over Greenland, a Danish semi autonomous territory, which basically means he is confronting Denmark.

What Did Lars Lokke Rasmussen Say?

The latter reasoned the decisions on tariffs are not only surprising but even astounding and especially so if one thinks of the very recent meeting he had with US officials that he called ‘constructive’ which included Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. He pointed out that Denmark and its NATO partners are not only building up their military presence in Greenland to secure the Arctic, but also not to create tensions, and furthermore he stated that Copenhagen is in constant communication with the European Commission and allied partners regarding the matter.







Trump-Greenland

Trump’s threats on tariffs is the part of a more extensive plan to bring the USA’s power over Greenland, a territory suggested by him time and again as being very important for the security of the US and not the least concerning the potential Russian or Chinese actions in the Arctic. The imposition of the tariffs would include products from Denmark and other parts of Europe unless an agreement were made and this has already caused a huge uproar in the whole of Europe. Some highly placed politicians, among them France’s Emmanuel Macron, have declared the tariff threats as unacceptable and have unitedly expressed their intention to respond, at the same time alerting that such measures might lead to the erosion of the already fragile transatlantic relationship.

‘Greenland is not for sale’

The Danish response indicates a more serious diplomatic issue between the United States and Europe over Greenland, with many European governments and officials refusing to accept what they consider to be economic coercion due to power politics. The disapproval is voiced at the same time as the protests in Denmark and Greenland claiming that ‘Greenland is not for sale’, and as doubts about the tariff language leading to trade confrontations or a ‘downward spiral’ in relations between US and European partners grow. Denmark insists on its ownership of the area and at the same time collaborates with NATO countries to secure the Arctic region.

