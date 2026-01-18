LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
denmark trump greenland holkar stadium weather Operation Hawkeye Strike anti Islam activist protest ali khamenei 10 percent tariff on European countries airline statement Bangladesh Hindu killing ind vs ban No Handshake denmark trump greenland holkar stadium weather Operation Hawkeye Strike anti Islam activist protest ali khamenei 10 percent tariff on European countries airline statement Bangladesh Hindu killing ind vs ban No Handshake denmark trump greenland holkar stadium weather Operation Hawkeye Strike anti Islam activist protest ali khamenei 10 percent tariff on European countries airline statement Bangladesh Hindu killing ind vs ban No Handshake denmark trump greenland holkar stadium weather Operation Hawkeye Strike anti Islam activist protest ali khamenei 10 percent tariff on European countries airline statement Bangladesh Hindu killing ind vs ban No Handshake
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
denmark trump greenland holkar stadium weather Operation Hawkeye Strike anti Islam activist protest ali khamenei 10 percent tariff on European countries airline statement Bangladesh Hindu killing ind vs ban No Handshake denmark trump greenland holkar stadium weather Operation Hawkeye Strike anti Islam activist protest ali khamenei 10 percent tariff on European countries airline statement Bangladesh Hindu killing ind vs ban No Handshake denmark trump greenland holkar stadium weather Operation Hawkeye Strike anti Islam activist protest ali khamenei 10 percent tariff on European countries airline statement Bangladesh Hindu killing ind vs ban No Handshake denmark trump greenland holkar stadium weather Operation Hawkeye Strike anti Islam activist protest ali khamenei 10 percent tariff on European countries airline statement Bangladesh Hindu killing ind vs ban No Handshake
LIVE TV
Home > World > Denmark Labels Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threats A ‘Surprise’, Raising Concerns Over Trade Relations

Denmark Labels Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threats A ‘Surprise’, Raising Concerns Over Trade Relations

The disapproval is voiced at the same time as the protests in Denmark and Greenland claiming that ‘Greenland is not for sale’, and as doubts about the tariff language leading to trade confrontations or a ‘downward spiral’ in relations between US and European partners grow.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 18, 2026 09:18:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Denmark Labels Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threats A ‘Surprise’, Raising Concerns Over Trade Relations

Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen was taken aback when US President Donald Trump made the statement about possible tariffs on some European countries as a part of his controversial push over Greenland, a Danish semi autonomous territory, which basically means he is confronting Denmark.

You Might Be Interested In

What Did Lars Lokke Rasmussen Say?

The latter reasoned the decisions on tariffs are not only surprising but even astounding and especially so if one thinks of the very recent meeting he had with US officials that he called ‘constructive’ which included Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. He pointed out that Denmark and its NATO partners are not only building up their military presence in Greenland to secure the Arctic, but also not to create tensions, and furthermore he stated that Copenhagen is in constant communication with the European Commission and allied partners regarding the matter.



Trump-Greenland

Trump’s threats on tariffs is the part of a more extensive plan to bring the USA’s power over Greenland, a territory suggested by him time and again as being very important for the security of the US and not the least concerning the potential Russian or Chinese actions in the Arctic. The imposition of the tariffs would include products from Denmark and other parts of Europe unless an agreement were made and this has already caused a huge uproar in the whole of Europe. Some highly placed politicians, among them France’s Emmanuel Macron, have declared the tariff threats as unacceptable and have unitedly expressed their intention to respond, at the same time alerting that such measures might lead to the erosion of the already fragile transatlantic relationship.

 ‘Greenland is not for sale’

The Danish response indicates a more serious diplomatic issue between the United States and Europe over Greenland, with many European governments and officials refusing to accept what they consider to be economic coercion due to power politics. The disapproval is voiced at the same time as the protests in Denmark and Greenland claiming that ‘Greenland is not for sale’, and as doubts about the tariff language leading to trade confrontations or a ‘downward spiral’ in relations between US and European partners grow. Denmark insists on its ownership of the area and at the same time collaborates with NATO countries to secure the Arctic region.

Also Read: Operation Hawkeye Strike: US Carries Out Fresh Airstrike In Syria, Kills Al-Qaeda-Linked Militant Leader Tied To ISIS Ambush

First published on: Jan 18, 2026 9:18 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: denmark trump greenlandGreenland newsGreenland news latesthome-hero-pos-7lars lokke rasmussentrump greenland

RELATED News

Operation Hawkeye Strike: US Carries Out Fresh Airstrike In Syria, Kills Al-Qaeda-Linked Militant Leader Tied To ISIS Ambush

Donald Trump Calls On Global Leaders To Join Gaza ‘Board Of Peace’ Says Report

Who Is Jake Lang? Anti-Islam Activist Dragged Into Crowd By Counter-Protesters In Minneapolis; Here’s What We Know

‘No Intimidation Or Threat Will Influence Us’: Emmanuel Macron Responds To US Tariff Threats Over Greenland; Vows European Unity

Donald Trump Calls Ali Khamenei A ‘Sick Man’; Says ‘It’s Time To Look For New Leadership In Iran’

LATEST NEWS

Denmark Labels Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threats A ‘Surprise’, Raising Concerns Over Trade Relations

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Will Rain Spoil The Series Decider? Check Weather Forecast For Holkar Stadium, Indore

‘I Felt So Humiliated..Cried In My Car’: Kangana Ranaut Opens Up On Being Refused Masaba Gupta Saree For Ram Janmbhoomi, Calls Out AR Rahman For Rejecting ‘Emergency’

Weather Update Today: North India Under Dense Fog As IMD Issues Alert, Delhi Airport Issues Advisory Amid Low Visibility

Ram Charan Goes Into Beast Mode Ahead Of Telugu Sports Drama ‘Peddi’ Shoot; Exclusive Look REVEALED

CAQM Reinvokes GRAP-IV In Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Turns ‘Severe’; Check What’s Allowed And What’s Banned

Indian Tourists Chant ‘Jai Shiv Sena’ On Paris Streets, Video Sparks Backlash | WATCH

Donald Trump Calls Ali Khamenei A ‘Sick Man’; Says ‘It’s Time To Look For New Leadership In Iran’

Donald Trump Announces 10% Tariff On These Eight European Countries For Opposing The US Control Of Greenland

‘Several Thousand People Killed’: Iran’s Leader Ali Khamenei Admits Death Toll In Recent Protests

Denmark Labels Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threats A ‘Surprise’, Raising Concerns Over Trade Relations

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Denmark Labels Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threats A ‘Surprise’, Raising Concerns Over Trade Relations

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Denmark Labels Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threats A ‘Surprise’, Raising Concerns Over Trade Relations
Denmark Labels Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threats A ‘Surprise’, Raising Concerns Over Trade Relations
Denmark Labels Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threats A ‘Surprise’, Raising Concerns Over Trade Relations
Denmark Labels Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threats A ‘Surprise’, Raising Concerns Over Trade Relations

QUICK LINKS