Did A 2007 Political Cartoon ‘Predict’ The Trump-Led Venezuela Strike? Simpsons-Style Image Goes Viral on Social Media

A political cartoon from the year 2007 that is quite old already has gone viral again on social media lately after it appeared to have ‘predicted’ the recent incident of the U.S. military operation against Venezuela and the arrest of President Nicolas Maduro. A sketch that was extensively shared along with the attack was published by the Brazilian cartoonist Carlos Latuff with the caption ‘Cartoon prediction, 2007 #Venezuela’. The cartoon shows a US president with an Uncle Sam hat sitting in the White House with a ‘To Do’ list of countries which includes Iran, Cuba, Venezuela, and Bolivia, and a “Done” list of nations which had been previously intervened by the US, such as Iraq and Afghanistan. The clear similarity between the cаrtoon’s picturе and currеnt еvеnts got people talking about it and expressing their opinions online.

US Strikes On Venezuela

The cartoon’s revival is closely linked to the US militaries’ monumental air strikes on Venezuela on January 3, 2026, which were part of an operation called Absolute Resolve that resulted in the capture of President Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, who were then taken to New York. This operation was confirmed by President Trump via a post on Truth Social, where he announced that the US had hit Venezuela and taken its leader, and later remarked that Washington would ‘run the country’ until a passage facilitated by a new regime could occur. This rapid and high profile action has not only attracted but also stirred up the controversies of international criticism and discussions over its legality and consequences for international law and sovereignty.







Political Cartoon ‘Prediction’

Cartoon’s foreknowledge supporters group argues that the picture is either prophetic or symbolic of the US foreign policy’s repetitive patterns, while opponents claim that such correlations are purely coincidental or they are wider geopolitical expectations showing rather than actual foresight. The resurrection of the cartoon has also drawn attention to the fact that social media networks are more likely to pick up and spread the old content in the wake of major world events, and in such cases, they usually mix together commentary, satire and speculation.

Also Read: ‘Watch Your A**’: Trump Escalates Rhetoric After Maduro Capture, Warns Colombian President Gustavo Petro Over Making ‘Cocaine’ — Is He Next?