Home > World > Did FBI Director Kash Patel Use Government Jet To Watch Girlfriend Alexis Wilkins Perform? Controversy Explained

Did FBI Director Kash Patel Use Government Jet To Watch Girlfriend Alexis Wilkins Perform? Controversy Explained

Patel has previously been accused by lawmakers of using government jets for private travel. He had defended his actions at the time, saying Congress required him to fly only on official planes.

FBI Director Kash Patel and his girlfriend Alexis Wilkins. (Image: X/@AlexisWilkins)
FBI Director Kash Patel and his girlfriend Alexis Wilkins. (Image: X/@AlexisWilkins)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Last updated: October 30, 2025 14:40:29 IST

Did FBI Director Kash Patel Use Government Jet To Watch Girlfriend Alexis Wilkins Perform? Controversy Explained

FBI Director Kash Patel is facing controversy after reports surfaced that he allegedly used a government jet to attend his girlfriend’s singing performance at a wrestling event in Nashville. The claims were made by former FBI agent Kyle Seraphin, who discussed the matter on his podcast.

According to Seraphin, Patel flew on a $60 million Department of Justice jet to see his girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins, perform at the Real American Freestyle wrestling event at Pennsylvania State University over the weekend.

Flight records obtained by The Independent show that a Justice Department aircraft left Manassas Regional Airport in Virginia on October 25 and landed about 40 minutes later at State College Regional Airport in Pennsylvania. The plane is registered to the FBI’s national headquarters in Washington, DC, suggesting it is an official government aircraft.

Around two and a half hours later, the same jet reportedly flew to Nashville, Tennessee, where Wilkins lives. Photos on social media show Patel, attending the event with Wilkins. The event, co-founded earlier this year by the late wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, featured Wilkins performing live on stage.

Under FBI policy, the director must use official aircraft for security reasons. However, personal trips require the cost to be reimbursed at commercial flight rates. It remains unclear whether Patel covered any costs related to this trip.

Patel has previously been accused by lawmakers of using government jets for private travel. He had defended his actions at the time, saying Congress required him to fly only on official planes.

Earlier this year, former FBI counterintelligence chief Frank Figliuzzi claimed that Patel was spending more time in nightclubs than at the FBI headquarters and was no longer receiving daily intelligence briefings.

ALSO READ: Kash Patel, FBI Director, Gifts Inoperable 3D-Printed Pistols To New Zealand Officials, But They Are Later Destroyed, Here’s Why

First published on: Oct 30, 2025 2:38 PM IST
Did FBI Director Kash Patel Use Government Jet To Watch Girlfriend Alexis Wilkins Perform? Controversy Explained

Did FBI Director Kash Patel Use Government Jet To Watch Girlfriend Alexis Wilkins Perform? Controversy Explained
Did FBI Director Kash Patel Use Government Jet To Watch Girlfriend Alexis Wilkins Perform? Controversy Explained
Did FBI Director Kash Patel Use Government Jet To Watch Girlfriend Alexis Wilkins Perform? Controversy Explained
Did FBI Director Kash Patel Use Government Jet To Watch Girlfriend Alexis Wilkins Perform? Controversy Explained

