Home > World > Did Newly Released Epstein Files Show Elon Musk And Mark Zuckerberg At A 'Wild' Dinner Party? Here's What The DOJ PDF Reveals

Did Newly Released Epstein Files Show Elon Musk And Mark Zuckerberg At A ‘Wild’ Dinner Party? Here’s What The DOJ PDF Reveals

Elon Musk had gone on record through posting on Twitter that he had never attended any Epstein party and that officials should criminally charge those who had collaborated with Epstein.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 10, 2026 10:08:18 IST

Did Newly Released Epstein Files Show Elon Musk And Mark Zuckerberg At A ‘Wild’ Dinner Party? Here’s What The DOJ PDF Reveals

A new batch of Jeffrey Epstein files released has shown a photo of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Tesla and SpaceX billionaire Elon Musk both at a glamorous dinner party with the convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein in 2015 a few years after he had been convicted of sexually trafficking minors in 2008.

Check The Photo Of Elon Musk And Mark Zuckerberg At A ‘Wild’ Dinner Party

The photo, which Epstein sent to himself on August 3, 2015, shows Musk and Zuckerberg sitting at a table that is long in size. Musk seems to be looking towards the camera, which was presumably held by Epstein, whereas Zuckerberg is looking straight forward with a serious face. In later emails, Epstein referred to the party as a wild party, including LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman and PayPal co founder Peter Thiel among those attendees.

Was The Dinner Party At ‘Epstein’ Island?

The dinner party has been initially reported in the media in 2019, when Vanity Fair reported that Hoffman invited the dinner to Palo Alto, as the host of the dinner of MIT neuroscientist Ed Boyden. Epstein communications regarding the gathering were further described in the latest Department of Justice document trove that was published in the form of emails. In one of the messages sent on August 2, 2015, Epstein informed longevity influencer and CBS News hire Peter Attia that he was going to have dinner with ‘Musk, Thiel, Zuckerburg’. In another email to billionaire Tom Pritzker on August 20, Epstein once again mentioned the dinner and termed it wild. At the moment, Attia gave a positive reaction saying it was an outstanding dinner.

Elon Musk On Epstein Files?

The revelations are made weeks after Musk had gone on record through posting on Twitter that he had never attended any Epstein party and that officials should criminally charge those who had collaborated with Epstein. Although the new revelations highlighted that Epstein still had access to powerful people despite being convicted, it does not give evidence that the mentioned people committed any wrong. Reid Hoffman has reiterated that his relationship with Epstein was limited to fundraising activities with MIT and was arranged by the then Media Lab director Joi Ito and that he is not happy to be associated with him. Hoffman also stated that the victims of Epstein should be fully informed and responsible. In the meantime, Musk and Hoffman have been involved in a bit of verbal exchanges over their referral in the files in the recent past, as the documents resurface and provoke heated debate, along with raising eyebrows among many.

First published on: Feb 10, 2026 10:08 AM IST
