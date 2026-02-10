Who Is Pouria Hamidi? Iranian Man Asks Donald Trump To ‘Attack Iran, Don’t Negotiate’ In Chilling Final Video Before Suicide

Who is Pouria Hamidi? An Iranian man from the southern port city of Bushehr released a video message in English appealing directly to US President Donald Trump and Western governments to halt any potential agreement with Iran’s ruling establishment, shortly before taking his own life.

The roughly 10-minute video, circulated online and later identified by Iranian media outlets and activists, featured a man named Pouria Hamidi. In the recording, Hamidi said his message was intended to draw international attention to what he described as a deadly crackdown on protests in Iran and to urge Washington to abandon negotiations with Tehran.

“If you’re watching this, then I’m not around anymore,” Hamidi said at the beginning of the video, adding that he was speaking to raise awareness about what he called a massacre carried out by Iranian authorities during recent unrest.

Pouria Hamidi Claims of Mass Casualties During Iran Protests

In the video, Hamidi alleged that more than 40,000 people had been killed during the crackdown.

“More than 40,000 people died, killed, massacred,” he said. “More than Russia and Ukraine war and more than Israel and Palestine.”

The claim was presented as part of his broader appeal to Western leaders to reconsider any diplomatic engagement with Tehran.

Pouria Hamidi Makes Direct Appeal to US Leadership

Addressing US leaders directly, Pouria Hamidi urged them to abandon diplomacy with Iran, arguing that any agreement would amount to a betrayal of those who, according to him, had lost their lives during the unrest.

“Any deal with them would betray all those people who died,” he said.

“So please,” Hamidi added. “I beg you, do whatever you can to stop this deal.”

Pouria Hamidi Calls for Foreign Intervention, Support for Reza Pahlavi

The English-language video also included calls for foreign intervention, sharp criticism of Iran’s religious establishment, and expressions of support for exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi.

“America attacking the Iran is the only hope we have right now,” Hamidi said. “We can’t fight this regime alone. Our people need foreign intervention.”

Hamidi described his message as an attempt to give meaning to his life and expressed hope that Iranians would stand by one another in difficult times.

At the end of the recording, Hamidi switched from English to Persian, delivering a final message addressed to the Iranian people.

“We people of Iran are lonely people and have nobody, so please support each other,” he said.

“Long live Iran.”

