Home > World > Did NYPD Officers Quit After Zohran Mamdani Becomes New York Mayor? Here’s What Really Happened

The rumours began after several Republican figures, including Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and congressional hopeful Sholdon Daniels, claimed on X (formerly Twitter) that thousands of NYPD officers had walked off duty.

Zohran Mamdani
Zohran Mamdani

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 6, 2025 03:21:45 IST

Viral claims on social media on Wednesday alleged that there was a massive walkout by New York Police Department (NYPD) officers after Zohran Mamdani was elected mayor of New York City. However, there is no evidence to support these claims.

The rumours began after several Republican figures, including Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and congressional hopeful Sholdon Daniels, claimed on X (formerly Twitter) that thousands of NYPD officers had walked off duty.

Stefanik wrote, “@KathyHochul’s catastrophic endorsement of the Defund the Police pro-Hamas Mayor has caused a MASSIVE walkout out of NYPD officers.” She further said, “Kathy Hochul and her endorsed Commie Mamdani are literally destroying New York.” She ended her post with, “God Bless our hardworking NYPD officers. New Yorkers Back the Blue while Hochul backs the Defund the Police Mayor! A disgrace.”

Daniels also posted, “Massive walkout at NYPD,” without providing any evidence. Conservative activist Ryan Fournier and former officer Zeek Arkham amplified similar claims. Fournier alleged that “most rank and file officers” were preparing to retire or transfer, claiming “New York City is cooked.” Arkham echoed the sentiment, saying that many officers he spoke to planned to leave because the new mayor “hates them.”

However, fact-checks and media reports have confirmed that these claims are false. There has been no statement from the NYPD, no confirmation from police unions, and no credible news reports verifying a mass resignation.

Fact-check platform Grok clarified that the viral video cited in these claims actually showed a routine retirement ceremony, a common NYPD tradition where officers line up to salute a departing colleague. The video had no connection to Mamdani’s election.

ALSO READ: Zohran Mamdani Reveals What He Did After Winning New York Mayoral Race, Says…

First published on: Nov 6, 2025 3:21 AM IST
QUICK LINKS