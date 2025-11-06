LIVE TV
Home > World > Zohran Mamdani Reveals What He Did After Winning New York Mayoral Race, Says…

Zohran Mamdani Reveals What He Did After Winning New York Mayoral Race, Says…

In his victory speech, Mamdani called his win 'a mandate for a city we can afford.' He expressed deep gratitude toward his mother, acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair, for her support.

Zohran Mamdani. (Image Credit: X)
Zohran Mamdani. (Image Credit: X)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 6, 2025 01:26:16 IST

New York City Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani said the first thing he did after learning about his election victory was “drink some water,” adding that it took him a moment to process the news. The 34-year-old democratic socialist defeated former governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa to become the next Mayor of New York City.

Speaking about his immediate reaction, Mamdani said, “I think the first thing I did was drink some water. And it took a moment for it to settle in.”

Describing what it means to hold the city’s top job, Mamdani told the BBC that while many people describe being New York’s mayor as “a burden,” he sees it differently. “I feel it’s an opportunity to deliver for people who have come to expect so little,” he said.

In his victory speech on Tuesday night, Mamdani called his win “a mandate for a city we can afford.” He expressed deep gratitude toward his mother, acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair, for her support. He also quoted India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s famous “Tryst with Destiny” speech, reflecting on the historical importance of the moment.

Mamdani also took a direct jab at his main opponent, Andrew Cuomo, saying, “My friends, we have toppled a political dynasty.”

Throughout his campaign, Mamdani emphasised policies aimed at improving affordability and public welfare. His promises include free childcare and bus services, 200,000 new affordable housing units, and city-owned grocery stores. These initiatives, he said, would be funded by higher taxes on corporations and the wealthy or through city borrowing.

Looking ahead, Mamdani said his administration will focus on delivering for New Yorkers “each and every day.” He also plans to introduce a citywide rent freeze, universal childcare, and expanded public housing to make New York more livable for working families.

First published on: Nov 6, 2025 1:26 AM IST
