Home > Viral News > ‘Ab Lag Raha Hai Indian’: Zohran Mamdani Pulls Out Rajnigandha Mouth Freshener Mid-Interview in Viral Interview

A video of Zohran Mamdani, New York City’s newly elected mayor, is going viral after he casually pulled out a Rajnigandha mouth freshener during a street interaction. The unexpected moment amused viewers and quickly became a trending topic on social media, with many sharing memes and jokes around his candid gesture.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 5, 2025 18:20:10 IST

A video of Zohran Mamdani, New York City’s newly elected mayor, is going viral after he casually pulled out a Rajnigandha mouth freshener during a street interaction. The unexpected moment amused viewers and quickly became a trending topic on social media, with many sharing memes and jokes around his candid gesture. 

The viral video is from a street interview in Brooklyn by content creator Nicolas Nuvan, which captures Zohran Mamdani stepping out of a black SUV. When Nuvan asks if he has eaten, Zohran Mamdani responds, “I did eat today.” 

Shortly after, he casually takes out a pack of Rajnigandha silver pearls-safron-infused cardamom seeds and said, “I’ve also started having a lot of these… It’s like a mint.”

But that’s not where it ends; Zohran Mamdani offers some Rajnigandha to Nicolas Nuvan also, who said after trying, “Oh wow, that’s delicious… it feels like I’m consuming perfume. It tastes good, I like it.” 



Social Media Reaction 

One user commented, “No way he just ate Rajnigandha (South Asians will relate).” Another user commented, “ Muh mai rajnigandha kadmon mai duniya. It’s true.” 

Third user commented, “Ab laga h bhai real Indian…. Rajnigandha. Any way Love for you bro.” 

‘Dhoom Machale’  Takes Over Zohran Mamdani Speech 

Another viral moment happened during Zohran Mamdani’s Speech as the Bollywood blockbuster ‘Dhoom Machale’ was heard while he descended from the stage with his Rama Duwaji and mother Mira Nair. The incident not only created a festive atmosphere but also indicated the merging of personal identity with public victory. 

First published on: Nov 5, 2025 6:20 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: home-hero-pos-10new york mayorRajnigandhazohran mamdaniZohran Mamdani new york mayorZohran Mamdani Rajnigandha videoZohran Mamdani viral video

QUICK LINKS