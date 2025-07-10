Did UAE Really Announce A Lifetime Golden Visa For Indians? Here’s The Truth

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has officially refuted rumours and reports suggesting the introduction of a lifetime Golden Visa specifically for Indian and Bangladeshi nationals. The federal authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) based in Abu Dhabi on Wedensday denied any such eligibility being granted for “certain nationalities.”

ICP Releases Statement on UAE Golden Visa Applications Reports

In a statement shared by the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the ICP clarified that all Golden Visa applications are processed exclusively through official government channels.

The agency said, “no internal or external consultancy entity is recognised as an authorised party in the application process.”

This announcement was further verified and shared via the ICP’s official Instagram page, communicating the UAE government’s campaign against misinformation.

Reports of Lifetime UAE Golden Visa

Earlier in the week, some foreign media outlets reported that Indian and Bangladeshi citizens could apply for a lifetime Golden Visa by paying a fee of approximately ₹23 lakh (AED 100,000).

According to these reports, beneficiaries and intermediaries had claimed that “Indians can now enjoy the UAE’s Golden Visa for life by paying a fee of AED 1,00,000 (INR around 23.30 lakh).”

However, following the ICP’s firm denial, these claims have been declared false.

ICP Warns Against Fraud and Legal Action On UAE Golden Visa

The ICP issued a warning to the public, urging caution against fraudulent schemes attempting to exploit hopeful applicants by collecting money unlawfully. The authority stressed that legal action will be pursued against those spreading false information for personal gain.

Applicants seeking genuine information and guidance on Golden Visas are advised to consult only verified sources. The ICP recommended visiting their official website at [www.icp.gov.ae](http://www.icp.gov.ae) or calling their helpline at 600522222 for accurate and authorized assistance.

Rayad Group Issues Apology Over UAE Golden Visa Report

In a related development, Dubai-based visa consultancy Rayad Group issued an apology late Wednesday for disseminating incorrect information about the lifetime Golden Visa and the associated fees.

The group took “full responsibility” for the confusion caused and announced the discontinuation of their private advisory services for Golden Visas, stating, “Due to the confusion caused, the Rayad Group is discontinuing private advisory services for Golden Visas.”

