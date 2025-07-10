LIVE TV
Home > World > Did UAE Really Announce A Lifetime Golden Visa For Indians? Here’s The Truth

Did UAE Really Announce A Lifetime Golden Visa For Indians? Here’s The Truth

The United Arab Emirates has denied reports claiming Indian and Bangladeshi citizens are eligible for a lifetime Golden Visa by paying ₹23 lakh. The UAE’s federal authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security clarified that all visa applications are handled solely through official channels. Authorities have warned against fraudulent schemes and promised legal action against those spreading false information.

UAE denies rumours of lifetime Golden Visa for Indians, warns against fraud; urges public to rely on official channels only. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 09:08:38 IST

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has officially refuted rumours and reports suggesting the introduction of a lifetime Golden Visa specifically for Indian and Bangladeshi nationals. The federal authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) based in Abu Dhabi on Wedensday denied any such eligibility being granted for “certain nationalities.”

ICP Releases Statement on UAE Golden Visa Applications Reports

In a statement shared by the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the ICP clarified that all Golden Visa applications are processed exclusively through official government channels.

The agency said, “no internal or external consultancy entity is recognised as an authorised party in the application process.”

This announcement was further verified and shared via the ICP’s official Instagram page, communicating the UAE government’s campaign against misinformation.

Reports of Lifetime UAE Golden Visa 

Earlier in the week, some foreign media outlets reported that Indian and Bangladeshi citizens could apply for a lifetime Golden Visa by paying a fee of approximately ₹23 lakh (AED 100,000).

According to these reports, beneficiaries and intermediaries had claimed that “Indians can now enjoy the UAE’s Golden Visa for life by paying a fee of AED 1,00,000 (INR around 23.30 lakh).”

However, following the ICP’s firm denial, these claims have been declared false.

ICP Warns Against Fraud and Legal Action On UAE Golden Visa 

The ICP issued a warning to the public, urging caution against fraudulent schemes attempting to exploit hopeful applicants by collecting money unlawfully. The authority stressed that legal action will be pursued against those spreading false information for personal gain.

Applicants seeking genuine information and guidance on Golden Visas are advised to consult only verified sources. The ICP recommended visiting their official website at [www.icp.gov.ae](http://www.icp.gov.ae) or calling their helpline at 600522222 for accurate and authorized assistance.

Rayad Group Issues Apology Over UAE Golden Visa Report

In a related development, Dubai-based visa consultancy Rayad Group issued an apology late Wednesday for disseminating incorrect information about the lifetime Golden Visa and the associated fees.

The group took “full responsibility” for the confusion caused and announced the discontinuation of their private advisory services for Golden Visas, stating, “Due to the confusion caused, the Rayad Group is discontinuing private advisory services for Golden Visas.”

Also Read: Why Every Indian Cannot Get UAE Golden Visa Even After Paying A One Time Fee of Rs 23 Lakh?

