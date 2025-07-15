LIVE TV
Could US Sanction India If Putin Doesn’t End War With Ukraine? Here’s What Trump Said

President Donald Trump has threatened sweeping new tariffs on Russia, and possibly on other nations, if Moscow fails to end the Ukraine war within 50 days. Speaking alongside NATO chief Mark Rutte, Trump warned of "very severe" 100% tariffs targeting Russian goods and secondary penalties for countries still buying Russian oil. The move could hit India, one of Russia's top oil buyers.

Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 10:55:46 IST

President Donald Trump has said the United States is prepared to impose sweeping new tariffs on Russia, and possibly extend those tariffs to other nations, if Moscow does not agree to a deal to end the Ukraine war within 50 days.

Speaking alongside NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Monday, Trump said the US will take strong action against Russia if President Vladimir Putin continues to stall negotiations.

“We’re very, very unhappy with them. And we’re going to be doing very severe tariffs if we don’t have a deal in 50 days. Tariffs at about 100 per cent, you’d call them secondary tariffs,” Trump told reporters.

New Donald Trump Tariffs Could Target Countries Trading With Russia

According to reports in the US media, White House officials have confirmed that Trump plans to pursue 100% tariffs on Russian goods. In addition, so-called “secondary tariffs” would be imposed on other countries that continue to buy Russian energy, including oil and gas.

Trump said these tariffs would be “biting” and “powerful,” adding to the pressure on Russia to halt its military campaign in Ukraine.

The goal, according to the administration, is twofold – to make Russian oil sales unprofitable and to discourage other nations from supporting Moscow financially.

“I’m disappointed in President Putin, because I thought we would have had a deal two months ago,” Trump said.

How Donald Trump’s New Tariffs Could Impact India

One of the countries potentially affected by the secondary tariffs is India, which has significantly increased its imports of Russian oil since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Under the proposed plan, if India continues to purchase oil from Russia, US companies that buy goods from India would face a 100% import tax when those products arrive at American ports. The intention is to make these goods so expensive that US businesses look for cheaper alternatives elsewhere, potentially cutting into India’s export revenues.

At the same time, reducing India’s oil trade with Russia could limit Moscow’s ability to fund the war. If Russia cannot generate sufficient revenue from energy exports, the logic goes, its war chest would shrink.

Sanctions Bill Gains Momentum in US Senate

Trump’s tariff threats come as the Sanctioning Russia Bill 2025 gains support in the US Senate. The bill proposes a 500% tariff on countries purchasing Russian fossil fuels, a measure that could directly affect nations like India and China.

According to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, India was the second-largest buyer of Russian fossil fuels in May 2025, purchasing an estimated €4.2 billion worth of products. Crude oil made up 72% of that total.

The bill, introduced in April, has bipartisan support and is being championed by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a close ally of Trump, and Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal.

While the legislation is aggressive, it does include provisions allowing the President to grant specific country waivers for limited periods. Trump has indicated support for these waiver options, suggesting some flexibility in how the sanctions could be applied.

