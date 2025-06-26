Dogs Can’t Be Killed In South Korea Anymore, Here’s WHY

Reverend Joo Yeong-bong, 60, who once raised dogs for meat, now finds his business illegal. Since the summer of 2024, Joo has tried to sell his dogs, but buyers have stopped showing up.

“Since last summer we’ve been trying to sell our dogs, but the traders just keep hesitating,” Joo told the BBC. “Not a single one has shown up.” South Korea’s 2024 dog meat ban mandates that all farms shut down by February 2027. Halfway into the grace period, Joo and other farmers remain stuck—unable to sell, drowning in debt, and left without new job prospects.

Farmers Warn of Prison Terms, Lack of Alternatives

Thirty-three-year-old Chan-woo faces a dire timeline. He must remove 600 dogs from his farm in 18 months or risk a two-year prison sentence. “Realistically, even just on my farm, I can’t process the number of dogs I have in that time,” he says. “At this point I’ve invested all of my assets [into the farm], and yet they are not even taking the dogs.” By “they,” Chan-woo refers to traders, government agencies, and activists who backed the ban. “They passed the law without any real plan, and now they’re saying they can’t even take the dogs.”

Animal Groups Acknowledge Gaps in Rescue Efforts

Lee Sangkyung of Humane World for Animals Korea (Hwak) agrees there’s a growing crisis. “Although the dog meat ban has passed, both the government and civic groups are still grappling with how to rescue the remaining dogs,” he says. “One area that still feels lacking is the discussion around the dogs that have been left behind.” The government insists shelters are ready to take in surrendered dogs. However, rehoming large meat breeds like Tosa-Inu remains difficult, especially in urban settings where families prefer smaller pets.

Overcrowded Shelters and Risk of Euthanasia Raise Alarm

Fears continue to mount over shelter overcrowding. Lee notes, “There’s a social stigma associated with dogs that come from meat farms,” citing public concerns over trauma and disease. “If remaining dogs become ‘lost and abandoned animals’ then it’s heartbreaking but they will be euthanised,” warned Korean Animal Welfare Association head Cho Hee-kyung in 2024. The government denies euthanasia is part of the plan, offering 600,000 won ($450) per dog for early closures and expanding shelters. Still, Hwak argues the plans are vague and insufficient to meet the scale of the crisis.

Some dogs have been sent abroad for adoption, but efforts remain limited. Former dog farmer Yang Jong-tae, 74, who shut down in 2023, shared, “When I saw how they handled the animals, like they were handling people, so gently and lovingly, it really moved me.” Yet, Yang questions the ethics of selective bans. “If dog meat is banned because dogs are animals, then why is it okay to eat other animals like cows, pigs or chicken?” Younger farmers like Chan-woo demand more time. “All we’re hoping for now is that the grace period can be extended so that the process can happen more gradually.”

