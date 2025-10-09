LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump's Gaza Peace Plan Hits Another Roadblock, Hamas Rejects Prisoner Swap, Accuses Netanyahu Of…

Donald Trump's Gaza Peace Plan Hits Another Roadblock, Hamas Rejects Prisoner Swap, Accuses Netanyahu Of…

Senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan has rejected any prisoner swap with Israel unless a full ceasefire deal is reached. Hamdan outlined conditions for releasing Israeli hostages, accusing Israel of stalling the agreement. Hamas and allied groups reiterated their ceasefire demands and praised Palestinian resistance.

Hamas rejects prisoner swap without full ceasefire; accuses Netanyahu of stalling Gaza peace deal amid U.S.-backed truce. Photos: X.
Hamas rejects prisoner swap without full ceasefire; accuses Netanyahu of stalling Gaza peace deal amid U.S.-backed truce. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: October 9, 2025 20:52:26 IST

Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan Hits Another Roadblock, Hamas Rejects Prisoner Swap, Accuses Netanyahu Of…

Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Deal has taken another twist. Senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan has said the group will not agree to any “prisoner exchange” unless a comprehensive agreement is reached to end the Israel-Hamas war. He made these remarks during an interview with Qatari-owned Al Araby TV on Thursday.

He was referring to the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners detained by Israel on terror-related charges.

What Hamas Said About Ceasefire Agreement With Israel

Hamdan stated that the agreement reached during negotiations in Egypt constitutes “a final ceasefire.” He urged the international community to “monitor Israel’s behavior towards implementing the agreement.”

He claimed that mediators provided “clear guarantees” ensuring Israel would not violate the deal, and described the United States as the “primary backer” of the ceasefire.

Hamdan further asserted that 250 Cprisoners serving life sentences and 1,700 prisoners from the Gaza Strip would be released under the agreement. “This includes all our senior prisoners named on the list,” he said.

Also Read: ‘ALL The Hostages To Be Released…’: Donald Trump Announces Peace Deal, Declares Israel And Hamas Sign The Agreement

Hamas Accuses Benjamin Netanyahu of Undermining Ceasefire

Another senior Hamas official, Mahmoud Mardawi, accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of attempting to sabotage the ceasefire. According to the group, Israel is deliberately delaying the implementation of the agreement.

Earlier on Thursday, Hamas issued a statement through its official news agency, SAFA. In it, the group praised militants in the Gaza Strip, Jerusalem, and the West Bank for “displaying unparalleled pride, heroism, and honor in confronting the fascist occupation’s schemes.”

The statement added that Hamas would “remain faithful to its pledge, and will not relinquish national rights, including freedom, independence, and self-determination.”

Palestinian Joint Operations Room Issues Statement

The Palestinian Joint Operations Room – a coalition of Gaza-based terror factions including Hamas’s Izzadin al-Qassam Brigades, Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s al-Quds Brigades, and the al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades -also released a statement addressing the ceasefire deal.

The group said it had consistently called for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire since the conflict began two years ago. Their demands included “lifting of the blockade, allowing the entry of aid, reconstruction, and a prisoner exchange.”

In their message to the “heroic people of the Gaza Strip,” the joint operations room praised their resilience, “With your unity, solidarity, faith, and confidence in your resistance, you are creating glory that will be immortalized in history.”

Also Read: Fresh Strikes Hit Gaza Hours After Trump Announces Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Agreement: Here’s What We Know

First published on: Oct 9, 2025 8:51 PM IST
Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan Hits Another Roadblock, Hamas Rejects Prisoner Swap, Accuses Netanyahu Of…

