LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ben affleck COVID crude oil bengaluru blackrock Barcelona Brat Pitt ekta kapoor donald trump ben affleck COVID crude oil bengaluru blackrock Barcelona Brat Pitt ekta kapoor donald trump ben affleck COVID crude oil bengaluru blackrock Barcelona Brat Pitt ekta kapoor donald trump ben affleck COVID crude oil bengaluru blackrock Barcelona Brat Pitt ekta kapoor
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ben affleck COVID crude oil bengaluru blackrock Barcelona Brat Pitt ekta kapoor donald trump ben affleck COVID crude oil bengaluru blackrock Barcelona Brat Pitt ekta kapoor donald trump ben affleck COVID crude oil bengaluru blackrock Barcelona Brat Pitt ekta kapoor donald trump ben affleck COVID crude oil bengaluru blackrock Barcelona Brat Pitt ekta kapoor
Home > World > Donald Trump Announces 25% Tariffs On Japan And South Korea, Starting August 1, Calls It ‘Far Less Than Needed’

Donald Trump Announces 25% Tariffs On Japan And South Korea, Starting August 1, Calls It ‘Far Less Than Needed’

Donald Trump imposes 25% tariffs on imports from Japan and South Korea, effective August 1, 2025, to curb trade deficits. He warns of higher duties if retaliated and offers exemptions for firms manufacturing in the US. Markets react sharply to the announcement.

Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 7, 2025 23:31:47 IST

On Monday, July 7, US President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on imports from South Korea and Japan, saying these rates are “far less” than what he believes is necessary to address the trade deficit with both countries.

Trump stated that, while the US is prepared to continue trading despite the ongoing deficit, future trade will be “more fair and balanced.”

The new tariffs are set to take effect from August 1, according to Trump’s announcement on his Truth Social platform. He also clarified that South Korea and Japan would be among the first to receive formal notification.

What did Donald Trump say about new tariffs? 

“Starting on August 1, 2025, we will charge Japan/Korea a Tariff of only 25% on any Japanese products sent into the United States, separate from all Sectoral Tariffs. Goods transshipped to evade a higher Tariff will be subject to that higher Tariff. Please understand that the 25% number is far less than what is needed to eliminate the Trade Deficit disparity we have with your Country,” Trump wrote in letters directed to both countries.

Trump also posted screenshots of these letters, which he sent to Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru and South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung, explaining the new tariff policy.

He warned that if either country responded by raising duties on US goods, the US would add those rates on top of the newly announced 25% tariffs.

Donald Trump: Please understand that these tariffs are necessary to correct

“Please understand that these Tariffs are necessary to correct the many years of Tariff, and Non-Tariff, Policies and Trade Barriers, causing these unsustainable Trade Deficits against the United States. This Deficit is a major threat to our Economy and, indeed, our National Security!” Trump said in the letters.

He added that if Japanese or South Korean companies chose to manufacture their products within the United States, they would be exempt from these tariffs. Trump promised to expedite any necessary approvals, saying such processes would be handled “quickly, professionally, and routinely — In other words, in a matter of weeks.”

The announcement followed Trump’s statement that the US would soon send out official, final, and non-negotiable letters to multiple countries, laying out the new tariff rules and terms for trade deals.

This marks a shift away from traditional negotiations to a more direct approach, coming just two days before the July 9 expiration of a 90-day tariff suspension that began in April.

Earlier proposals included a base 10% tariff on most imports, with potential increases of up to 70% for certain countries. Trump previously described these offers as “take it or leave it,” aiming to accelerate negotiations and move forward with his tariff plans.

ALSO READ: Trump’s ‘Anti-American’ Threat: What It Means for BRICS And How Will They React?

Tags: donald trumphome_hero_pos_1latest world newsUS tariff news

More News

PSG’s Bold Journey Of 2025: From Relegation Scare To International Glory
Jilted Lover Kidnapped & Assaulted For Messaging Ex; 7 Arrested, One Minor Detained
Is Jennifer Lopez’s New Single ‘Wreckage Of You’ All About Ben Affleck? Here’s What You Need To Know
Trump’s ‘Anti-American’ Threat: What It Means for BRICS And How Will They React?
Asaduddin Owaisi vs Kiren Rijiju: War Of Words Erupts Over Muslim Rights In India
Tesla Share Price Crash Sparks Investor Concerns: Is It Time To Hold Or Sell Tesla Shares?
Israel-Hamas Truce Talks Enter Second Day As Trump-Netanyahu Meeting Looms
BJP’s 3-Day Leadership Camp Begins In Manpat, Chhattisgarh: Nadda, Amit Shah To Headline
No Link Between COVID Vaccine and Sudden Cardiac Deaths: ICMR Confirms
Oil Drops After OPEC+ Supply Boost: What It Means For The Global Economy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?