Trump’s ‘Anti-American’ Threat: What It Means for BRICS And How Will They React?

A 10% Tariff Warning Raises Stakes for Emerging Powers

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a blunt warning that could further strain ties between Washington and the BRICS nations. Trump clearly stated that any nation “aligning themselves with the anti-American policies of BRICS” would face an additional 10% tariff. He reignited fears of a renewed trade war — this time targeting some of the world’s largest emerging economies, including Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and others.

In his post on Truth Social, Trump stated

“Any Country aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS, will be charged an ADDITIONAL 10% Tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy.”

The risk emerged as BRICS leaders gathered in Rio de Janeiro for their annual summit, where they are expected to unveil a joint declaration rejecting unilateralism and calling for a fairer global economic order

What’s Behind Trump’s Rhetoric?

Trump’s “anti-American” charge appears aimed at BRICS’ growing criticism of U.S.-led economic policies and military alignments. BRICS members have long argued that institutions like the IMF, World Bank, and WTO disproportionately favor wealthy Western countries.

Trump’s tariff threat indicates a possible strategy of economic suppression, aiming to discourage U.S. allies and trading partners from engaging with BRICS’ alternative vision for global governance.

BRICS Pushes Back: How the Bloc Could Respond to Trump’s Tariff Threat

As Trump threatens a 10% tariff on all BRICS nations, the bloc is preparing a strong response. A draft summit statement reviewed by Bloomberg reveals that BRICS leaders plan to condemn unilateral trade actions as “disruptive” and incompatible with World Trade Organization (WTO) rules.

The warning came as BRICS — now expanded to include 10 nations — met in Rio de Janeiro to discuss economic cooperation and counterbalance Western dominance. For members like China and Russia, already under U.S. sanctions, Trump’s remarks reaffirm the urgency of building economic systems independent of U.S. influence.

For others, like India and Brazil, the pressure may force a more defined stance in the evolving multipolar order.

Also Read: Indonesia Joins BRICS As Full Member Country; 10 Other Nations Join As Partners