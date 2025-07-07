Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
china brics ai America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump china brics ai America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump china brics ai America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump china brics ai America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump
Live TV
TRENDING |
china brics ai America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump china brics ai America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump china brics ai America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump china brics ai America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump
Home > World > Indonesia Joins BRICS As Full Member Country; 10 Other Nations Join As Partners

Indonesia Joins BRICS As Full Member Country; 10 Other Nations Join As Partners

Ten new countries have joined BRICS as partners at the 17th Summit of the organization in Brazil, while Indonesia became its member country. Earlier in 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE had also formally joined the group. Currently, BRICS has 10 full member nations.

India is expected to host the next summit of BRICS in 2026. (Twitter)

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Last Updated: July 7, 2025 09:14:22 IST

Indonesia has joined as a formal member of the BRICS at the 17th summit of the organization in Rio de Janeiro. 

10 countries that include Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Cuba, Vietnam, Uzbekistan, and Uganda, and Thailand have also joined the group as partner nations.

“We welcome the Republic of Indonesia as a BRICS member, as well as the Republic of Belarus, the Plurinational State of Bolivia, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Republic of Cuba, the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Malaysia, the Kingdom of Thailand, the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, the Republic of Uganda, and the Republic of Uzbekistan as BRICS partner countries,” a statement by the BRICS said.

What Did PM Modi Say?

During a discussion on ‘Peace and Security and Reform of Global Governance’ on Sunday, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated that the BRICS members have increased.

PM Modi said that the increase in BRICS membership shows that it can evolve with the times and urged the reformation of global bodies like the United Nations Security Council, the World Trade Organization (WTO) and Multilateral Development orgs. 

He added that technology transforms every week in the era of Artificial Intelligence, and as such, it’s “unacceptable” that global institutions haven’t been reformed for eighty years.

“You can’t run 21st-century software on 20th-century typewriters,” he was quoted as saying.

BRICS also witnessed an expansion in 2024 when Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE joined the organization as member countries.

Focus Of BRICS members

Earlier, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said in his speech that BRICS is the modern version of the Non-Aligned Movement, a reference to the Cold War era, when a section of developing countries refused to join either the US or the USSR and pursued independent paths.

Lula added that, “BRICS is the heir to the Non-Aligned Movement.” He also claimed that multilateralism is being attacked and added that the “autonomy is in check” again.

He also spoke about the threats of increasing protectionism in a polarized world.

China’s President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin did not attend the summit in person.

India is scheduled to host the next summit of BRICS in 2026.

(Inputs from ANI)
 

Also Read: BRICS Summit: EAM S Jaishankar Meets Sergey Lavrov In Rio, Discusses India-Russia Ties

 

Tags: BrazilbricsIndoneisaindonesia
Advertisement

More News

Rupee Dips After Fresh Tariff Threat By Donald Trump On BRICS Nations
⁠LAT It Be: The Relationship Model That’s Quietly Thriving
How China Tried To Sabotage Rafale Deals Worldwide After India’s Operation Sindoor, French Intelligence Reveals
Wimbledon 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Survives Andrey Rublev Scare to Set Up Explosive Clash with Cameron Norrie
Gold Prices Today: Slight Dip In Yellow Metal- Time to Buy Safe Asset? Check Prices In Your City
Nation Pays Tribute to Captain Vikram Batra on His Balidan Diwas
BRICS Summit: PM Modi Calls Pahalgam Terror Attack “Onslaught To Humanity”
Graham Hansen’s Late Strike Sends Norway to Euro 2025 Quarter-Finals
National Herald Case: Hearing In Rouse Avenue Court Today
Matrimonial Apps or Dating Platforms? For Gen Z, the Lines Are No Longer Clear

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?